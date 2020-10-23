Fiat Panda refreshed for model year 2021

In its 40th year on sale, the Fiat Panda is enjoying a refresh for the 2021 model year. This update also sees an overhaul of the Panda range and trim levels with the inclusion of the new Fiat Panda Sport.

A fan favourite, the Panda is still available as a 4×4 with the Fiat 0.9-litre 85hp Twinair engine. The rest of the range is available with the brand’s 1.0-litre mild hybrid unit with 70hp that debuted earlier in 2020.

Panda Life range

The new Panda Life range offers an affordable car packed with smart solutions. The entry level Panda model provides body-coloured bumpers, 14-inch steel wheels, air conditioning and DAB radio with MP3 compatibility and USB connectivity.

The Panda City Life builds on this with front fog lights, new front bumpers, a brand-new insert in the side skirts and 15-inch dark metal alloy wheels. Various black exterior elements, including the roof rack, side protection, door mirror housings and external handles, complete the look.

Inside, two-tone grey seats and an anthracite-coloured dashboard complements the exterior, while leather steering wheel and audio controls, manual air conditioning and Uconnect system complete with DAB radio, Bluetooth and smartphone mount installed on the dashboard complete the standard specification.

The Panda Wild 4×4 tops the Panda Life range with the same exterior and interior features as the Panda City Life, but adds all-wheel drive, rear differential gear locking, and front and rear skidplates.

Panda Sport

The Sport model joins the Panda line-up for the first time. It is instantly recognisable thanks to new 16-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, darkened rear windows, and body-coloured door handles and door mirrors. A new dedicated matt grey paint is available exclusively on Panda Sport with the option to choose glossy black roof top and door mirrors.

Inside, a titanium-coloured dashboard, door panels in eco-leather, black roof and new seats with dark grey upholstery, red stitching and eco-leather details and techno-leather steering wheel with red stitching, complement the exterior styling.

Panda Cross range

The Panda City Cross provides a robust exterior look coupled with features never-before-seen on Panda. On the outside, LED DRL headlights, black door mirrors, handles, roof rack and side sills, 15-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers and skidplates complete the look, while a new ceramic blue pastel paint is available for the first time. Inside, new blue and black two-tone eco-leather upholstery on the door panels and seats with silver stitching and fabric side panels finish the look. Automatic climate control is also standard.

The new line-up is completed by the Panda Cross 4×4. Building on the Panda City Cross, the Cross 4×4 receives all terrain selector with three modes (Auto, Off-road, Hill Descent Control), all-wheel drive, rear differential gear locking and rear parking sensors. The standard specification is completed with red front tow hooks, electrically adjustable and heated body-coloured door mirrors, front and rear bumper with silver skid plates, silver side mouldings and roof rails and dark tinted rear windows. Inside, the new dashboard is made from processed waste wood, while the new black and grey two-tone seats feature fabric in the centre panel made from at least 37 per cent recycled material.

The new Mild Hybrid engine is now available across the 4×2 line-up

Launched in February with the Panda Hybrid Launch Edition, mild hybrid technology is now available throughout the 4×2 Panda line-up, providing all the benefits of efficient, compact, lightweight and accessible hybrid driving.

The mild hybrid petrol engine pairs the new Euro 6D Final-compliant 70hp 3-cylinder 1.0-litre engine from the FireFly family with a Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BSG) electric motor. The latter recovers energy during braking and deceleration, stores it in a lithium battery with a capacity of 11Ah, and uses it at a peak output of 3.6kW, to restart the engine in Stop&Start mode and assists acceleration. The transmission takes on the new 6-speed gearbox, designed to further optimise the engine’s range of usage.

The new Fiat Panda range will be available to order from early November priced from £11,895 OTR for the Fiat Panda 1.0-litre 70hp petrol model. For more information on the new Fiat Panda visit www.fiat.co.uk/panda .

Panda version WLTP CO2 (g/km) Basic Price OTR PANDA 1.0 Mild Hybrid 70hp 123 £9,115.83 £11,895 CITY LIFE 1.0 Mild Hybrid 70hp 124-125 £9,699.17 £12,595 WILD 4×4 0.9 TwinAir 85hp 156 £12,478.33 £16,295 SPORT 1.0 Mild Hybrid 70hp 125 £10,282.50 £13,295 CITY CROSS 1.0 Mild Hybrid 70hp 126-127 £10,865.83 £13,995 CROSS 4×4 0.9 TwinAir 85hp 156 £13,895.00 £17,995

SOURCE: FCA