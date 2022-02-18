Fiat: New 500 won its 24th award: elected “Electric Vehicle of 2022” in the Netherlands

New 500 has been named "Electric Vehicle of 2022," in the midsize car category, by Vereniging Zakelijke Rijders (VZR), the association of company car drivers in the Netherlands

At the Dutch competition, dedicated to company cars, the New 500 was named “Electric Car of 2022” in the midsize car category. In total, 36 brands and 67 models participated in the competition, which was judged by a jury consisting of representatives from Vereniging Zakelijke Rijders (VZR), the Dutch association of company car drivers, the companies Eneco and LeasePlan, as well as AutoWeek and Algemeen Dagblad magazines.

The Dutch award is the 24th trophy conferred on the New 500. The award adds to the many trophies hauled in by the New 500: these already include “Best Car Award 2021” from Le Moniteur Automobile, “Green Car” at the French Automobile Awards 2020 and Driving Electric’s “Car of the Year and Best Small Electric Car”. On top of these prestigious international acknowledgments, it has also received the “Best Design 2020” award from Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport magazine and “Best Design Concept” at the prominent international Red Dot Design Awards.

The Vereniging Zakelijke Rijders (VZR) represents the interests of company car drivers. It is committed to more than 1.3 million people who have a lease car or other company car and to people who drive business kilometres in their private car.

In 2021, the New 500 was Stellantis’ best-selling electric model, as well as the most purchased electric car in Europe in the city-car segment. That’s not all: the iconic city car was leader in its segment in the EV market in 8 European countries and was the best-selling EV car in Italy. And after being launched in European markets, Israel, and Brazil, it will continue its journey as a global model by debuting in Japan and many other countries during 2022.

SOURCE: Stellantis