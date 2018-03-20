Fiat Fullback crowned ‘Best Value Pickup’ at new awards

The Fiat Professional Fullback has been named ‘Best Value Pickup’ at the inaugural Professional Pickup & 4×4 Awards 2018.

The Fullback’s competitive price, outstanding value for money, and excellent four-wheel-drive system all combined to help the pickup win its category at this newly-launched awards event.

The judging panel was also impressed by the Fullback’s smooth 2.4-litre 150hp diesel engine and comprehensive standard equipment list. But it was the low monthly leasing cost that confirmed the Fullback’s win.

Judging for the event was carried out by 12 pickup owners who use their vehicles daily, and took place on- and off-road at the Carlton Towers Estate in Yorkshire. The judging panel came from a wide range of professions, including farming, fencing, plant hire and building. The Professional Pickup & 4×4 Awards are the only awards to be judged by real-world professionals simulating real-life conditions such as off-roading and towing.

“The Fullback is a very capable product at a very competitive price,” says Liam Campbell, editor, Professional Pickup & 4×4. “The four-wheel drive system is what we consider the best on the market, the 2.4-litre diesel engine is smooth and efficient and there’s a lot of kit as standard.

“To receive all this for just under £200 a month represents huge value for money, and will no doubt help the newcomer make in-roads into this fiercely competed sector.”

“The Fiat Fullback is the ultimate commercial vehicle, which can also be a superb lifestyle pickup,” says Richard Chamberlain, Country Manager, Fiat Professional. “It offers true 4×4 capability and low range locking differentials for tough off-road driving, and is available with a range of MOPAR accessories including boxes and covers for safe storage.

“I am delighted that the Professional Pickup & 4×4 judges have recognised all of this while also appreciating the Fullback’s outstanding value for money. As a relative newcomer, albeit with proven technology, this is an excellent award for the Fullback.”

The Fiat Fullback SX is powered by a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine producing 150hp and 380Nm of torque yet returns combined-cycle fuel economy of 40.9mpg (6.9L/100km) and CO 2 emissions of 180g/km. The standard SX transmission comprises a six-speed manual gearbox with on-demand four-wheel drive with three electrically-selected settings: 2H, 4H and 4L.

The LX and Cross versions increase power to 180hp and torque to 430Nm, while the full-time four-wheel drive system has four electrically-controlled settings: 2H, 4H plus 4HLc and 4LLc with a locking central differential for improved traction. Five-speed automatic transmission is also available on LX and Cross versions. Official combined-cycle fuel economy figure is 39.8mpg (7.1L/100km) while CO 2 emissions are 186g/km.

The Fiat Fullback starts at £21,695 for the SX version, rising to £26,495 for the Cross version, and is currently available for £199* per month with Leasys (FCA’s contract hire and mobility company) contract hire.

For more information on these models please go to www.Fiatprofessional.co.uk

* Note to editors: Business Contract Hire rental is based over two years, 10,000 miles p.a. and excludes metallic paint. Fullback 2.4 150hp SX starts from £199 per month plus £1,990 initial rental.

