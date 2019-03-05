Fiat concept Centoventi: the answer to electric mobility

The 2019 Geneva International Motor Show sees the debut of the Fiat Concept Centoventi, the concept car that perfectly expresses the Italian brand’s idea of electric mass mobility in the near future. It is the expression of a bold, future vision based on 120 years of history and experience – hence the name of the prototype that means “One Hundred and Twenty” in Italian – which, maintaining the tradition, is destined to break away from the past and push beyond. Just as in the Fifties, for example, when the Fiat 500 sparked an industrial and cultural revolution, overcoming traditional categories in looks, design and engineering to become a masterpiece, unlike anything else in the automotive industry history, the first real example of mobility affordable to the mass market.

Can we imagine something just as revolutionary in the future of our modern cities? The answer to this question is Fiat Concept Centoventi, the market’s most affordable electric mobility solution and one of the few also able to provide a really worthwhile range, for tackling long out-of-town trips. To conceive and develop it, the brand has focused its attention on its most popular, affordable, ingenious side, mining the vein that has yielded cars with incredibly modular interiors and striking stylistic personality. Fittingly, the Fiat Concept Centoventi projects the brand into the future, with its innate ability to “democratise” everything appealing and trendsetting: “The ABC of cars. Affordable But Cool”.

Fiat Concept Centoventi, a brief outline

Fiat Concept Centoventi is fundamentally a “blank canvas” ready to be painted to suit the customer’s tastes and needs at any time of their life, without customisation restrictions linked to the time of purchase. In fact, it will be produced in just one colour, which customers will be able to personalise using the “4U” program, with a choice of 4 roofs, 4 bumpers, 4 wheel covers and 4 external wrappings. Just like modern devices, this vehicle can be updated with the greatest of freedom and imagination in its colours, interior configuration, roof configuration, infotainment system and even battery range. This is one of the concept car’s strong points: owners no longer have to wait for new special editions or facelifts, as they can “change” their cars any day they like. It is made even more revolutionary by the presence, at the launch, of 120 additional accessories that will generate a genuinely new business model, as well as a community of Fiat Centoventi fans.

In other words, Fiat Concept Centoventi is the response to a real design and business challenge, which embodies the functional spirit of the brand and pays tribute to its 120 years of history, with a modern take on some trademark style elements that hint to the Panda of the 1980s. Fiat Concept Centoventi is inspired by Italian design and embodies Fiat’s “less is more” concept, which means getting rid of everything unnecessary and complex in a car to provide more space for people (More You), attention to the environment and the community (More Care) and for the brand’s DNA in terms of values and looks (More Fiat). With these three things in mind, the Fiat Concept Centoventi revolutionises the idea of electric mobility, in town and out, successfully overcoming the tougher challenges – in terms of traffic, regulations and costs of ownership – while simultaneously making the most of the new opportunities offered by electricity.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Fiat