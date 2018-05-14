Fiat Chrysler Motor Village UK exhibits at London Motor Show 2018

A prominent stand and seven stunning examples of models from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK’s popular ranges make up the exciting display for Motor Village UK at this year’s London Motor Show, which opens this week (17 May).

The FCA UK flagship will use the eagerly-awaited capital’s show to display models from across all the corporation’s car ranges: Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat and Abarth.

Well situated in the main motor show exhibition area, the stand is perfectly placed to give show-goers an excellent view of the display cars, among them Alfa Romeo’s high performance Giulia Quadrifoglio, the new Jeep Compass and the stylish Abarth 695 Rivale.

The full car line-up displayed on the stand (no. 1060) comprises:

Abarth 124 Spider

Abarth 695 Rivale

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Fiat 500 Collezione

Jeep Compass

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The London Motor Show, which was first held in May 2016, is designed to appeal to a wide range of motoring visitors and enthusiasts, and is therefore ideal for Motor Village Marylebone – one of the city’s leading car dealerships – to attend.

Situated just off Oxford Street, London, Fiat Chrysler Motor Village Marylebone was originally created in 2008 with highly fashionable exhibitions, displays and receptions in the plans, as well as the ability to showcase and sell FCA cars in a modern and high-tech setting. Sister dealership, Motor Village Croydon, is situated a short distance outside London to offer a similar blend of new and used car sales, business, fleet, Motability inquiries and servicing.

“We are delighted to once again attend the London Motor Show,” says Rob Calver, Managing Director, Motor Village UK. “It’s a fantastic event which, being in the capital, is ideally situated for us: close to our existing customers while also attracting those from further afield. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Motor Village UK’s stand to see our award-winning range of cars.”

The London Motor Show runs from 17-20 May, at ExCel, London.

