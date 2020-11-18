Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Kaluza join forces to explore electric vehicle smart charging services

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a leading global automaker, and Kaluza, a leading intelligent energy platform, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at exploring how to deliver cheaper, simpler and more sustainable EV charging services to FCA’s customers through Kaluza’s pioneering cloud platform.

During the first phase of their partnership, the two companies will develop a smart charging service for Fiat 500 EV customers using the Kaluza platform. The innovative direct-to-car technology will leverage live data from local grid operators to shift car charging to times when carbon intensity is lowest and energy is cheapest, without the need for a separate smart charge point. At scale, this would enable drivers to benefit from reduced bills, lower carbon emissions and a seamless in-app charging experience oriented around their individual needs.

A select group of Fiat 500 EV customers in the UK will be invited to trial the smart charging service during the first half of 2021, and provide ongoing feedback through dedicated forums.

Kaluza is at the forefront of EV smart charging innovation in the UK. Its AI platform intelligently manages the charging of thousands of EVs, including via vehicle-to-grid devices, to support grid balancing and realize cost and carbon-saving benefits for customers.

Roberto Di Stefano, Head of e-Mobility for the EMEA Region at FCA, commented;

“The agreement with Kaluza to explore smart charging technologies represents an excellent opportunity to reduce vehicles’ charging costs and subsequently the total cost of ownership. Furthermore, this innovation will allow our Fiat 500 EV customers to experience the benefits without the need to install specific charging equipment.”

Sara Wood, CEO at Kaluza commented: “Collaboration between the transport and energy sectors will be crucial for the UK to reach net-zero emissions. We are excited to be working with FCA, a company that combines a unique automotive history with an ambitious vision for the future of e-Mobility. Together, we are putting a truly innovative technology in the hands of drivers, allowing them to unlock the full value of their electric vehicle and become active participants in a decarbonised energy future.”

