FIAT celebrates the success of the new 500’s “KIRI” project and introduces the new FIAT e.Coins

FIAT is the first automotive maker to reward the eco-sustainable driving style with the New 500

FIAT’s “KIRI” project, which rewards all the drivers of the New 500 in their everyday driving, has been very successful just a year after its debut. Almost 7,300 active users have been registered (with a constant increase since the launch), more than 1,000 tons of CO2 have been saved (*) thanks to this “environmentally friendly driving style” and 30.5 million Coins have been generated, valuing over 750 thousand euro on the KIRI marketplace. And to further crown the success of the program and celebrate its birthright under the FIAT brand, the KIRI Coins generated by the New 500 drivers will now be named “FIAT e.Coins” and identified through a dedicated logo.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, stated “The success of the New 500 in Europe, the first electric model in any segment in Italy and France, the second in Germany and across Europe, and the first electric city car in 11 countries, has certainly contributed to the record numbers of this project. FIAT was the first among the Stellantis brands to embrace the KIRI initiative, confirming its pioneering spirit which, in over 120 years of history, has offered innovative, simple and accessible solutions. It was therefore natural to associate the New 500, the ambassador of ‘Italian electric mobility’, with a simple idea: to reward people who respect the environment”.

Created by FIAT in collaboration with the start-up KIRI Technologies and developed together with the Stellantis e-Mobility Business Unit, the program incentivizes New 500 customers to drive more sustainably, rewarding them with Coins that can be used to redeem exclusive products and services offered on the KIRI marketplace, which currently includes over 350 companies operating in the fashion, accessories and design industries. The customers can accumulate FIAT e.Coins by eco-consciously driving the New 500. In short, it is a benefit for those who, driving FIAT’s most precious jewel, do not generate CO2: it has been calculated that more than 1.000 tons of CO2 (*) have been saved by the KIRI users since the launch of the program by driving the New 500, 100% electric.

“The Stellantis e-Mobility Business Unit is constantly looking for new solutions that enhance the experience of customers who choose to drive electric. The partnership with KIRI supports the ‘CARE’ pillar at the heart of the Dare Forward 2030 long-term plan, according to which Stellantis aims to put the interest of the customer and the entire environment at the center of its strategies.” says Anne-Lise Richard, Global Head of the Stellantis e-Mobility Business Unit. “A year after the launch of the project with FIAT, the data proves it: the number of customers who activated the service is steadily growing and, based on a survey conducted by KIRI, we know that the accumulation logic of KIRI Coins drives customers themselves to drive more sustainably and thus maximize vehicle range.”

Joining the program is very simple. Just download the renewed “FIAT” app and register. From that moment on, it will always be possible to check the amount of FIAT e.Coins accumulated: the more careful and sustainable the driving style, the greater the reward. In particular, the FIAT e.Coins generation algorithm is linked to eco:Score, used to measure FIAT 500 customers’ driving behavior accordingly to driving linearity: the less abrupt the braking and acceleration, the greater the ability to maintain a constant speed and eco-sustainably drive in city traffic.

An integral part of the Uconnect™ Services tool, the eco:Score function measures the efficiency of the driving style with a score from 0 to 100, helping the driver to improve energy consumption in real time and consequently increase driving range. In addition, the higher the eco:Score, the more FIAT e.Coins get accumulated. In urban traffic, for example, with an intermediate eco:Score and a mileage of about 10,000 km per year, up to 150 euros can be accumulated in the form of FIAT e.Coins, which from today are increasing fivefold, making the initiative even more intriguing.

Once again, the New 500 has established itself as the icon of the Italian dolce vita. It is destined not only to change the rules of electric mobility in the segment, but also to raise public awareness of how important it is to adopt a sustainable and responsible driving style for future generations.

(*) Estimate made considering the CO2 emissions on the WLTP mixed cycle of the Fiat 500 Hybrid (105 g/km) compared with zero CO2 emissions of the New 500 and a total mileage of 10,000,000 km.

