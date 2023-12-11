Fiat brand celebrates arrival of all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED in US with ‘inspired’ video

The six-minute video, “Inspired,” follows the all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED edition on the road from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to celebrate the arrival of the all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED in America

From Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Olivier Francois takes to America’s electric corridor in the all-new 2024 Fiat (500e)RED edition. The video celebrating the arrival of the all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED features Francois, CEO of FIAT and global chief marketing officer of Stellantis, and Bono, lead singer of U2 and co-founder of ONE and (RED), to commemorate World AIDS Day, which took place Fri., Dec. 1. The video is available at www.fiatusa.com and the brand’s YouTube channel here.

The brand debuted the 2024 Fiat (500e)RED as the first Fiat 500e product drop for North America this week.

The Fiat (500e)RED is all new and all electric, the perfect vehicle for the job or a driver’s daily urban commute. Launching exclusively as a (RED) edition, this Fiat 500e combines style and substance that projects beyond its iconic profile.

The FIAT partnership launched as part of a multi-brand Stellantis partnership with (RED) in September 2021 to raise awareness for the fight against global health emergencies and support the Global Fund.

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand’s most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric (500e)RED will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering from Stellantis. The lightest passenger BEV in the market, (500e)RED boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

The all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED edition will be available in Stellantis North America showrooms starting in the first quarter of 2024 with additional “product drops” to follow.

SOURCE: Stellantis