Fiat 500e: First Stellantis BEV for US rolls off the line

2024 Fiat 500e North America production begins at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy

The first all-electric Fiat 500e vehicles destined for the United States rolled off the line this week at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy. The feature-packed, two-door, battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sold out its first dealer allocation in less than a week.

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand’s most storied and iconic model, the Fiat 500e will arrive on this side of the Atlantic by the end of the first quarter as the first North American BEV offering from Stellantis.

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the Fiat 500e delivers an estimated range of 149 miles, enabled by a 42 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes (30 amp). BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

“We’re thrilled that the Fiat 500e has officially begun its journey to reach customers in North America,” said Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and CMO global of Stellantis. “The 500e registered more than 185,000 units worldwide since its launch and is playing a relevant role in the green transition of cities across the globe, continuing the brand’s electrification journey.”

In Europe, the 500e is leading the electric city-car market for the second year in a row as FIAT’s most awarded vehicle ever. Ranking first in Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Austria, its massive success is creating a highly anticipated launch in North America.

FIAT is beginning the introduction of the Fiat 500e to North America with one effortlessly chic model, the (RED) Edition. FIAT has partnered with (RED) to introduce the coolest, most ethical car in urban mobility, with features including red-painted exterior mirrors, LED headlamps and front grille details, sitting on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, a striking red dashboard is the focal point. Available exterior colors are Tuxedo Black, Glacier White and Red by (RED). Every time a (RED) product is purchased, it triggers a donation to the Global Fund to support life-saving prevention and treatment programs in communities most in need.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the 2024 Fiat 500e is $32,500, not including $1,595 destination, and it is positioned to take advantage of government tax rebates in participating states. In addition, every Fiat 500e includes a Level 2 charging wall unit or public charging credits through Free2move Charge to ease the transition to electrification. Free2move Charge is Stellantis’ 360-degree ecosystem, delivering seamless charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs.

SOURCE: Stellantis