FEV sponsors Powertrain Detroit

FEV has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Powertrain Detroit which will take place in Dearborn, Michigan on 15 March 2018. The conference brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

About FEV

For nearly 40 years, FEV has been a global leader in the development of mobility solutions for the transportation industry. Our team of experts are passionate about advancing the connected vehicle space through the design, development, integration and validation of smart vehicle technologies. In addition, we specialize in designing, building and benchmarking the latest vehicle technologies, including traditional, hybrid and electric applications. Partner with FEV to create an intelligent and more efficient future mobility solution.

For more information please visit: www.fev.com/

About Powertrain Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Powertrain Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow. Opening with an industry keynote, Powertrain Detroit will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 250+ delegates through a mix of presentations and a high-level panel discussion. Powertrain Detroit’s agenda will cover infrastructure and hybridization, as well as gasoline, diesel, battery and fuel cell technology.

Powertrain Detroit takes place on 15 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

