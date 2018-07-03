FEV Group organizes a specialist conference for sustainable, advanced diesel powertrain solutions

More than 30 planned lectures at Diesel Powertrains 3.0 will provide in-depth and detailed discussions on how and with what means the modern diesel engine can remain an attractive and affordable component in the mix of state-of-the-art powertrain units under the changing regulatory conditions. The speakers will offer design solutions and technological innovations that can help overcome these current challenges. The partial, targeted electrification of the conventional diesel engine is one example of a promising approach to devising future powertrain concepts for heavy vehicle applications.

Diesel Powertrains 3.0 first took place in 2014 – originally scheduled to be held every two years. Thanks to growing interest, the forum for experts is now being organized annually and offers attendees the opportunity to learn about trends and developments. On the occasion of a partnership established between FEV and Coventry University, who together are building a state-of-the-art test center in Coventry, Diesel Powertrains 3.0 is being held in the West Midlands of the United Kingdom near Coventry.