FEV expands business in Asia with the foundation of FEV Thailand co., ltd.

On August 8 in Bangkok, an inauguration ceremony for FEV’s Thailand subsidiary took place and included Government officials and customers. With this new location, FEV continues its growth in Asia with a goal of supporting the regional mobility sector in the development of vehicles and engines, transmissions and electric powertrains, including batteries and fuel cells.

FEV Thailand is located South-east of Bangkok in Sriracha, Chon Buri. “Thailand’s automotive sector is growing fast and needs technology for future mobility. Clean air, sustainable energy supply and highly efficient drive systems are needed worldwide, and FEV helps to develop technical solutions for the future targets”, states Prof. Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of FEV Group.

“Mega cities, like Bangkok, can improve air quality and safety significantly by implementing solutions from FEV for conventional vehicles and e-vehicles, including 2- and 3-wheelers. To be efficient in product development, it is important to be close to the customer and to use the global FEV knowledge efficiently”, said Dr. Ernst Scheid, CEO of FEV Asia.

FEV has already conducted projects in the region, including improving conventional powertrains for South-east Asia, delivering test equipment for product development and end-of-line quality control, and providing hardware and software for the Thai Industry 4.0.

Dr. Andreas Pungs has been assigned as Managing Director of FEV Thailand Co., Ltd. He joined the FEV Group 20 years ago and is well-versed in the Asian market. Previously, Pungs served as CTO of FEV China where he was responsible for product development and prior to that, he worked in FEV’s powertrain lab in India.

About FEV

The FEV Group, with headquarters in Aachen, Germany, is an internationally recognized vehicle development services provider. FEV’s expertise ranges from consulting to the development and testing of innovative vehicle concepts through readiness for serial production. In addition to traditional engine and transmission development, vehicle integration, calibration, and the homologation of state-of-the-art gasoline and diesel engines, increasing importance is being placed on the development of hybrid and electric powertrains as well as alternative fuels. FEV experts focus on the advancement of electronic control systems, as well as connected vehicles and automation. The “FEV Software and Testing Solutions” product portfolio complements these services with cutting-edge test fields, measuring equipment and software solutions that help make the development process more efficient and transfer significant process steps from the road to the test rig – or even to computer simulation. FEV offers these services to its transport industry customers around the world. The FEV Group employs over 5500 highly-qualified specialists in high-tech development centers near its customers at 40 locations on four continents.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.