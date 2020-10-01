FEV engages in European Alliance for Clean Hydrogen

Within the framework of the “European Alliance for Clean Hydrogen”, FEV – a leading international engineering provider to the transport sector – is committed to the joint sustainable development of a European hydrogen industry as a contribution to achieving full CO2 neutrality. The alliance is an initiative of the European Union.

In 2015, the Paris Climate Conference agreed to reduce CO2 emissions by 38 percent by 2030 and by 80 percent by 2050. With the “Green Deal”, the EU Commission has further tightened these requirements and aims to achieve a reduction of at least 50 percent by 2030 and complete climate neutrality by 2050. The strong interconnection of the European internal market and a steady growth in transport volumes call for a joint strategy to achieve these climate targets, especially in the transport sector.

“Speaking in development cycles of the transport sector, the future is already just around the corner. In order to achieve the ambitious climate targets, we need a mix of all economically and ecologically reasonable approaches to defossilise the entire sector”, said Prof. Stefan Pischinger, president and CEO, FEV Group. “Hydrogen can be used here as a storage medium for renewable energies, as a basis for synthetic fuels or directly in fuel cells and internal combustion engines”.

FEV has therefore joined the “European Clean Hydrogen Alliance” to support the development of a competitive hydrogen industry on a transnational scale.

Together with experts from EU member states, companies, associations and research and innovation communities, resources are to be pooled and new impulses and investments created in order to make a significant contribution to climate neutrality. The alliance serves as an exchange forum and covers the entire value chain from hydrogen production, transport and storage to final applications.

“The need for investment, for example in electrolyzers for green hydrogen, is enormous,” said Prof. Pischinger. “It is therefore crucial to create clear political incentives and to pursue a common European direction. This is what we want to support through our commitment”.

The alliance plans to bring together 2,000 companies by 2050.

SOURCE: FEV