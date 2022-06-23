FEV and ProLogium sign MOU for the development of solid-state battery systems

FEV and ProLogium Technology, a leader in solid-state batteries, signed a MOU to cooperate in the development of solid-state battery systems

FEV and ProLogium Technology, a leader in solid-state batteries, signed a MOU to cooperate in the development of solid-state battery systems. Both parties are leveraging their expertise to jointly develop energy storage systems based on ProLogium’s unique solid-state batteries (SSBs) technology. SSBs, whose properties and innovative internal structure require new battery concepts, have a variety of advantages. Among other things, they are a suitable energy storage alternative with particularly high energy density for a wide range of applications, such as the transportation sector.

Under the MOU, FEV – a globally leading engineering service provider – and ProLogium will focus their joint efforts on battery system development for customers, sales activities and cell/module verification based on ProLogium’s solid-state battery technology.

“As a technology-open development service provider, we are working on solid-state battery solutions in the field of e-mobility. With ProLogium, we have been able to gain a renowned cell manufacturer as a partner in this area who is a leader in SSB technology,” said Prof. Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of FEV Group. “ProLogium ideally complements our 360-degree battery development. Due to our unique development and testing capabilities we are able to design cutting-edge technology, which meets all regulatory requirements and customer demands around the world.”

FEV has many years of experience in battery development. The tailor-made design and integration of battery systems consider the battery management system as well as cells, modules and packs. Depending on the application, the company offers solutions with high specific power density or high energy density. With eDLP near Leipzig, Germany, FEV operates the world’s largest independent battery development and test center for high-voltage batteries.

“Our recent agreement with FEV reflects the continued development of ProLogium and our global business strategy,” said Vincent Yang, CEO and founder of ProLogium Technology. “It brings together two like-minded and complementary partners focused on creating new value in a traditional industry. Our collaboration will help the automotive industry achieve innovative, clean and efficient energy consumption of electrified vehicles faster.”

Demands on BEV batteries strongly increase in terms of safety, energy density, costs and lifetime. Solid-state batteries are among the most promising technologies to offer advantages over lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolytes, which are mostly used in e-mobility. In addition, SSBs impress with an extra mileage advantage because of their lighter weight and smaller volume for the same capacity. “To get the most out of this technology, the core competencies deal with cell development, but also with the integration at the pack level and the algorithms for controlling the technology. Otherwise, advantages in terms of energy density, service life and safety could only be partially realized,” said Pischinger.

