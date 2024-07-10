Fersa will present its proposals for electric vehicles and smart mobility at Automechanika Frankfurt

The Spanish multinational Fersa, a specialist in the design, manufacture and distribution of mobility solutions for the automotive, industrial and wind energy sectors, will be present at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

Fersa, the Spanish multinational expert in the design, manufacture and distribution of mobility solutions, high performance bearings and electromechanical components for OEMs and Aftermarket in the automotive, industrial and energy sectors, will be present at this year’s Automechanika Frankfurt, which will take place from September 10 to 14.

Automechanika Frankfurt is the world’s leading trade fair that serves as an international meeting point for industry, workshop and trade professionals. With participants from more than 170 countries, it covers the entire automotive aftermarket value chain, making it the world’s largest platform for innovation and networking in the sector.

For this edition of the event, Fersa has chosen to showcase its automotive value proposal. For heavy duty vehicles, this includes products such as repair kits for automated manual transmissions (AMTs), with all the necessary components for a complete remanufacture, as well as other Powertrain components, such as pneumatic clutch actuators for commercial vehicles.

Fersa will also exhibit its most innovative product range, such as its Full Efficiency bearings, which provide a lower friction to save fuel, and its new sensorized wheel hub (Smart Hub Assembly). This smart hub allows information to be captured through internal sensors that broadcast real-time data to the cloud for further analysis. This allows greater knowledge of all wheel parameters to prevent failures, perform predictive maintenance and make data-driven decisions.

On the other hand, Fersa, will present its repair solutions program for electric vehicle (EV) motors, under its brand PFI Fersa, which offers a complete range of Drive Units Repair Kits for brands such as Tesla, Renault, Kia, Nissan, among others.

This kit has all the bearings, seals and sealing rings necessary for a comprehensive repair, and includes high-performance hybrid bearing technology specially designed for these applications, combining steel rings with rolling elements made of silicon nitride Si3N4.

Fersa invites all participants of this year’s Automechanika Frankfurt to visit its stand, located in Hall 3.0, Stand B31, where they will be able to learn about all its solutions and products.

