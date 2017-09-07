Ferrari marks its 70th anniversary with a weekend of celebrations at Maranello

The celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Ferrari are due to open tomorrow at Maranello, attracting thousands of customers from around the world to celebrate their connection with the Prancing Horse.

As part of this special weekend dedicated to Ferrari fans, international rallies have already begun in several European cities (Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Monte Carlo, Prague, Reims, Salzburg and Rome), converging tomorrow in Milan. Then on Saturday morning a single grand parade of 500 Ferraris will drive to the Fiorano circuit, the main venue of this great celebration of motoring.

Rare Ferrari collectors items will be on display on Saturday in Modena, where they will pay homage to the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari with a drive to the MEF (Museo Enzo Ferrari), before stopping at 11:30 am in front of the Palazzo Ducale, the site of the Military Academy.

Saturday from 4 pm RM – Sotheby’s is holding an auction that promises to be the most significant ever for the vehicles of a single carmaker.

In the evening, guests will be able to attend the show “Ferrari Settanta”, which recounts the company’s past and present while also taking a peek into the future. As the Fiorano circuit is not big enough to welcome all lovers of the Prancing Horse, this highly anticipated show will be broadcast later in a Rai 1 special from 11.30 pm.

On Sunday a Concours d’Elegance will conclude the celebrations in style. A jury of international experts will have the difficult task of choosing the two “Best of Show” cars in the GT and Sportscar categories from among 120 precious vintage Ferraris.

