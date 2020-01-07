Ferrari joins ACEA

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) kicks off the new year with Ferrari becoming its newest member company.

ACEA is the advocate for the automobile industry in Europe, representing manufacturers of passenger cars, vans, trucks and buses with production sites in the EU.

With the addition of the Italian luxury car maker, ACEA now counts 16 members. These are: BMW Group, CNH Industrial, DAF Trucks, Daimler, Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford of Europe, Honda Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Jaguar Land Rover, PSA Group, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, and Volvo Group.

Ferrari’s membership took effect on 1 January, following approval at the end of last year by ACEA’s Board of Directors, which is made up of the CEOs of its member companies.

SOURCE: ACEA