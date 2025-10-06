Ferrari e-Vortex, the new test track in Fiorano Modenese

Construction of Ferrari e-Vortex, the new test circuit adjacent to the Fiorano track, has been completed in less than four months

Construction of Ferrari e-Vortex, the new test circuit adjacent to the Fiorano track, has been completed in less than four months. The new infrastructure, approximately two kilometres long and covering an area of 37,000 square metres, represents a fundamental step forward in improving the functional testing of sports cars fresh off the production line.

Designed to meet the most advanced development and validation requirements, the track allows for precise and repeatable testing in compliance with the highest safety standards. The track is divided into a series of sectors, each dedicated to a specific aspect of performance and driving pleasure: two wide curves with banking and longitudinal slope, a central straight, and handling curves dedicated to the study of dynamic behaviour. The special road surfaces – developed using Ferrari’s experience and expertise – allow for in-depth analysis of comfort and performance.

Ferrari e-Vortex will enable testing activities to be gradually transferred from the road to the track, ensuring an even more objective assessment of performance and faster identification of any anomalies. In addition, concentrating testing within the new testing area will help reduce the impact on traffic in the surrounding area.

To complete the circuit, a new 1,000 m² overhaul workshop has been built, which will house static checks and certain work on the cars, further optimising internal flows and the car overhaul process.

