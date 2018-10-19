Ferrari Challenge UK series confirmed for 2019 – Ferrari 488 challenge to race on Four UK circuits

Ferrari’s Corse Clienti division is pleased to announce the launch of the Ferrari Challenge UK series for 2019, with the Ferrari 488 Challenge to race on four UK circuits. This is the first time in the history of Ferrari that the brand has offered a one-make racing series dedicated for a single market.

The UK is the second oldest market for Ferrari, after the USA, with the first Ferrari cars brought into the UK by ex-Ferrari driver and World Champion Mike Hawthorn in the late 1950s, before the official import of cars began in 1960. This means there is a long and proud association with Ferrari and motorsport in the UK – which is also now the Prancing Horse’s second largest market worldwide for new cars.

The Ferrari Challenge UK series will be run to the same rules and regulations as the other Ferrari Challenge series around the world, in North America, the EU and APAC. However, the UK series only requires a MSA “A” National licence, which makes it much easier and more accessible for UK clients who want to race with Ferrari but who might not (yet) have the International C Licence required for the other Ferrari Challenge series.

SOURCE: Ferrari