Ferrari celebrates 70 year anniversary at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ferrari celebrated its 70th anniversary at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with 70 historic, iconic and championship-winning Ferrari cars thrilling crowds with a special parade of cars tackling the famed hillclimb circuit, before coming together on the Lawn of Goodwood House to create a unique and spectacular ‘Ferrari Moment’.

The parade was led by the first car to wear the Ferrari badge, the 1947 Ferrari 125 S, and Maranello’s latest model, the very limited edition LaFerrari Aperta, which is the star of the company’s anniversary celebrations. Multiple championship-winning single seaters and endurance racers from the Scuderia Ferrari’s illustrious racing history joined the two iconic cars to create an incredible display at the very heart of the Festival of Speed.

These cars were driven by motorsport legends Derek Bell, Jackie Stewart and Dario Franchitti, as well as Marc Gene (Scuderia Ferrari F1), Alessandro Pier Guidi (FIA World Endurance), Davide Rigon and Olivier Beretta (Ferrari GT). Ferrari’s XX programme cars, the FXX and FXX K were driven by Factory GT Drivers Sam Bird and James Calado, while the 599 XX was piloted by ex-Scuderia Ferrari driver, René Arnoux.

After its starring role at the Festival of Speed, the LaFerrari Aperta will be travelling around the Official Ferrari Dealer Network throughout July and into August, where fans will be able to see this exclusive car as part of an exciting display of Ferrari cars which will showcase the incredible heritage, design and racing history of 70 years of the world’s most powerful and recognisable automotive brand.

Ferrari Fans are encouraged to share their images of the parades and car displays by using the following social media tags for a chance of their images being included in a collage of Ferrari 70th Anniversary images at the end of the year.

click here for locations.

The final event on the LaFerrari Aperta’s UK Tour will be Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone, from 22-24 September, where the car will once again lead a parade of iconic and historic Ferrari cars around the British GP circuit. Ferrari Racing Days is the UK round of the Ferrari Challenge European Series, in which the 458 Challenge makes its final appearance alongside the 488 Challenge which will run solus in the Ferrari Challenge in 2018.

Ferrari’s Corse Clienti division will also be running a number of sessions for F1 Clienti and XX Programme cars, including a number of important race-winning F1 cars from several different decades of Ferrari’s racing past. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.silverstone.co.uk/events/ferrari-racing-days/.

