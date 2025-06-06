Ferrari: CCSL renewed for the economic part for 2025 and 2026

Ferrari today signed with the trade unions Fim-Cisl, Uilm-Uil, Fismic-Confsal, Uglm-Ugl and AQCFR the renewal of the economic part for the two-year period 2025-2026 of the Specific Collective Labour Agreement (CCSL), signed two years ago on 8 March and valid for the four-year period 2023-2026. This renewal provides for a 6.5% increase in the minimum tabular salary, broken down as follows:

+3.7% in June 2025;

+2% in January 2026;

+0.8% in November 2026.

There will also be two one-off payments in the amount of EUR 240 gross each, in June 2025 and April 2026.

The 6.5% wage increase in the two-year period 2025-2026 is in addition to the previous increases of 6.5% and 4.5%, introduced in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The agreement reached confirms the excellent labour relations within the CCSL and provides a concrete response to Ferrari employees in Italy in defending their purchasing power.

SOURCE: Ferrari