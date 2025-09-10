Ferrari: 849 Testarossa Spider

Unveiled, the 849 Testarossa Spider, the new Ferrari plug-in hybrid berlinetta spider with a mid-rear V8 twin- turbo engine that further elevates open-air performance

Ferrari has unveiled its latest sports car, the 849 Testarossa Spider, to international press and clients. The car, which replaces the SF90 Spider in the range, is a hybrid plug- in super sports berlinetta equipped with three electric motors alongside the mid-rear twin-turbo V8, delivering a total of 1050 cv, 50 more than the car it replaces.

The car is both a true coupé and a true spider, thanks to Ferrari’s retractable hard top (RHT), which allows the driver to open and close the roof in just 14 seconds, even while driving at speeds up to 45 km/h. This means that the car’s extraordinary performance can be enjoyed in any condition and even en plein air, offering an even more vibrant connection with the surroundings and heightened driving emotions. To maximize comfort, a new system has been developed to minimize turbulence inside the cabin: an innovative new wind catcher positioned behind the seats.

The 849 Testarossa Spider takes its place at the top of Ferrari’s open-top sports car range thanks to its performance, its ability to thrill the driver without ever compromising ride comfort or interior refinement, as well as its futuristic yet deeply historically rooted design. This car is conceived for the most demanding clients; those who want the very best from a Ferrari. It is also the reason for the return of a legendary name in Maranello’s history, Testa Rossa, which was first used on the 500 TR in 1956 to describe the colour of the cam covers of some of Ferrari’s most extreme, high-performance and iconic racing engines, before being used as a name for one of the marque’s most famous road- going models, the 1984 Testarossa.

The heart of the 849 Testarossa Spider revolves around its twin-turbo eight-cylinder internal combustion engine, part of the family of engines that received multiple International Engine of the Year awards. The unit has been completely re-engineered to reach new performance peaks (a remarkable 830 cv of maximum power) and is combined with an advanced hybrid system derived from Ferrari’s unmatched motorsport experience. Among the most prominent innovations is the new turbo, the largest ever for a Ferrari production car, enabling unprecedented acceleration. The hybrid group, consisting of a rear electric motor and two units installed on the front axle, is capable of delivering 220 cv. The on-demand four-wheel drive system and torque vectoring maximize performance in all conditions.

To enhance its dynamic qualities and the driver feedback at the limit, the 849 Testarossa Spider is equipped (in addition to the latest generation brake-by-wire system) with Ferrari’s ABS Evo controller, which improves braking precision and consistency in all conditions, along with the new braking system. The spring and damper set-up has been completely revised for improved behaviour at the limit of grip. Extensive component weight reduction has allowed the 849 Testarossa Spider to boast the best power-to-weight ratio ever for a range model, since the enormous performance increase has not resulted in any additional weight compared to the SF90 Spider.

From a styling point of view as well, the 849 Testarossa Spider marks a revolution in the concept of a Ferrari V8 mid-rear berlinetta: the inspiration taken from 1970s Sports Prototypes, together with sharp and geometric lines, creates a unique and timeless design. The synergy between form and function has enabled impressive aerodynamic performance: the total downforce of 415 kg at 250 km/h represents a 25 kg increase over the SF90 Spider as well as providing a 15% boost in cooling power for the powertrain and brakes.

The cockpit is even more enveloping and ergonomic than before: the central sail motif with the integrated gear-change gate, inspired by the F80, improves the positioning of components and makes them more accessible. The new steering wheel, equipped with mechanical buttons (including the iconic engine start button), elevates the driving experience while maintaining the high functionality of the latest-generation Ferrari steering wheels. Finally, a new HMI system makes interaction with the car even simpler and more intuitive.

Powertrain

The 849 Testarossa Spider is equipped with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system consisting of the 830 cv twin-turbo V8 engine combined with three electric motors, a high-voltage battery, and an inverter that together deliver a total output of 220 cv. This system brings the total power of the powertrain up to 1050 cv, an absolute record for a production Ferrari. The architecture of the 849 Testarossa Spider’s plug-in hybrid powertrain has been designed to ensure maximum performance, vehicle dynamics, and usability.

Internal combustion engine

The 849 Testarossa Spider’s internal combustion engine (project code F154FC) is the latest version of Ferrari’s multi-award-winning twin-turbo V8. It produces 830 cv with a specific output of 208 cv/l, marking a 50 cv increase compared to the previous iteration. This achievement was made while maintaining the same displacement and completely revising the components, including the all-new turbocharger, cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valve train system, and fuel rail.

A new, larger turbocharger has been adopted with F80-derived low-friction bearings and an innovative heat shield on the turbine casing inspired by the 296 GT3 to improve thermal management in the engine compartment. The compressor wheels and the turbine have been optimized in terms of materials and aerodynamics, and a refined calibration strategy has been introduced, all to minimise turbo lag and maintain the responsiveness of the engine. The intercooler has been optimised in order to manage the increase in power and improve thermal efficiency.

The increase in engine power was achieved without any significant weight penalty thanks to machining inspired by racing engines, lightening of the camshafts and the adoption of titanium screws, improving the weight/power ratio by almost 10% compared to the SF90 Spider.

The Inconel® exhaust manifold sees the diameter of the ducts increase by 20% and its length by 10% to improve the performance and provide the timbre typical of the Ferrari sound. The adoption of a flexible Inconel joint manages extremely high temperatures without increasing weight. The exhaust system integrates GPFs and a new generation ceramic matrix for the catalysers, which keep the layout unchanged while complying with regulatory requirements without any significant increase in mass.

The 849 Testarossa Spider, for the first time on a Prancing Horse range car, has also introduced the use of recycled aluminium secondary alloys for engine castings (cylinder head, crankcase and sump) reducing CO₂ emissions per kilogram of aluminium used by a maximum of 80%, which equates to a reduction of up to 0.4 ton of CO₂ equivalent per car.

Electric motors and hybrid system

The 849 Testarossa Spider adopts a PHEV architecture derived from the SF90 Spider, combining the V8 internal combustion engine with three electric motors for a total power of 220 hp. Two of them are located on the front axle and make up the RAC-e (electronic cornering set-up regulator) system which enables the 4WD system and torque vectoring to maximise traction and efficiency when exiting corners. The third electric motor, the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), is positioned on the rear axle and derives directly from the Scuderia’s experience in Formula 1.

The entire system has been revised to improve performance and driving comfort, with an optimised calibration to work in synergy with the internal-combustion engine. The control system also integrates a new active damping function aimed at regularizing the engine idle, improving the transition between the thermal and electrical operating phases. The cooling maps of the electric motors have been

optimised, ensuring a higher thermal efficiency of 10-12 °C. This keeps the electric performance consistent for a longer period, even under conditions of intensive use.

The regeneration strategy under braking has been revised to improve pedal feel even more, making pedal travel even smoother and more effective. The regenerative intervention is more progressive and natural, further improving the consistency between electrical and hydraulic deceleration. The battery and electric motor management strategies are calibrated according to the four electric driving modes that can be selected via the eManettino — eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify — optimising performance in all conditions. In eDrive mode, the car can travel up to 25 km in electric drive only thanks to the 7.45 kWh lithium-ion battery which is installed in the chassis to ensure a low centre of gravity and optimal weight balance.

Sound

The 849 Testarossa Spider introduces a new sonic dimension that reflects the essence of the car, with a powerful and pure character. The timbre of the new V8 turbo has been optimised to ensure a recognisable acoustic signature in all driving conditions, while preserving the distinctive harmonics of Ferrari’s V8.

The sound level has been increased at all speeds, with particular attention to the richness and purity of the sound in the low and mid ranges. The goal was to enhance the bright tones of the noble orders of combustion (multiples of order 2) in acceleration. Moving up towards the limiter set at 8300 rpm, the power of the powertrain manifests itself explosively, with an immersive experience involving sound, acceleration and vibration, emphasized by the flat crankshaft architecture.

The new gear shift strategy, inherited from the SF90 XX Stradale, has been revised to generate an even more exciting sound during upshifts in press-on driving. This effect has been achieved through a new engine calibration that works in synergy with the gearbox control logic, optimising the sequence of actuations and the pressure in the combustion chamber to maximise sound intensity during lift off. The content is active from medium loads and revs, returning the effect of a racing shift with a characteristic timbre of the engine on the over-run. The shifting becomes even more extreme from the ‘Race’ position of the Manettino forward.

Aerodynamics

The main objectives of the 849 Testarossa Spider’s aerodynamic design were to optimise thermal performance and increase downforce, drawing inspiration and reference from historical and contemporary racing solutions, such as those seen on the 512 S, the 512 M and the FXX-K. The 849 Testarossa Spider generates a total load of 415 kg at 250 km/h, an increase of 25 kg compared to the SF90 Spider, while cooling performance improves by 15%.

The volume of the bodywork flanks has been optimised to increase the amount of air flowing to the intercoolers by 30%. A channel has been scooped out in the door to feed the lower portion of the

intercooler, while the lower surface of the duct is equipped with a blow that allows the boundary layer to be captured. The side air intake trim wraps around the bodywork up to the sill cover and has a profiled shape with an upper auxiliary inlet to maximise the air flow to the radiating masses. The side inlet, in addition to the intercooler, also feeds the rear brake duct and the engine intake.

The front underfloor, responsible for 35% of the total downforce, has been completely redesigned: three pairs of cascading vortex generators maximise outwash and intake, guaranteeing a 20% increase in downforce compared to the SF90 Spider. The excavation upstream of the side louvres and the relative nolder contribute to the extraction of the hot flow from the front compartment and reduce the compression on the front face of the tyre, decreasing drag.

The squarer front bumper has integrated bumperettes that help increase the airflow to the front air intakes and generate vorticity useful for extracting the flow from the wheel arch. The splitter (also larger in size) incorporates a flick, inspired by the SF90 XX Stradale, responsible for 10% of the front downforce.

The rear adopts a twin-tail architecture inspired by the 512 S, with two spoilers (called twin tail) that exploit the high-energy flow that laps the top of the muscular rear wheelarches to generate 10% of the downforce at the rear. The active rear spoiler, derived from that of the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB, is integrated into the bodywork and actioned by a kinematic solution that is 2 kg lighter. It is capable of switching between Low Drag and High Downforce configurations in less than a second. In High Downforce configuration, it helps to generate up to 100 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, working in synergy with the passive elements of the tail.

The rear underbody adopts a multi-level diffuser with a suspended lower element and vertical fences that allow the wheel wake to be isolated. A pair of vortex generators with an oversized chord maximizes expansion at the height of the rear axle. The downforce generated by the rear underfloor is aligned with that of the SF90 Spider, with a 10% reduction in drag.

The two elements that most significantly distinguish the new 849 Testarossa Spider are the rear tonneau cover bridge and the wind stop, the patented, integrated ducting in the rear bench behind the seats. The bridge, with the roof closed, correctly channels the airflow towards the rear engine cover and active spoiler: thanks to this element, the downforce generated is aligned with that of the 849 Testarossa. The wind stop, on the other hand, is a patented system that, in the open-roof configuration, captures the incoming airflow above the side window through air intakes integrated into the bench and releases it into the seat’s floorpan area via two small lower vents. Thanks to this system, the disturbance generated by the high-energy flow in the upper part of the cabin and tunnel is reduced, ensuring improved comfort for the occupants.

Thermal system

The 50 cv increase in power of the internal combustion engine required a 15% increase in the capacity to dissipate thermal energy. The coolant radiators have been redesigned with asymmetrical geometry,

achieving an 18% increase in the radiating surface. The radiator for the hybrid components has been adapted to the new front volume. The side intercooler, borrowed from the F80, has a 19% larger surface area and a reduced inclination to reduce its height in the chassis.

The front air intake has been enlarged by 18% to maximize the air flow to the radiating masses. The front brake air intake is integrated into the upper part of the duct separated by a horizontal section. The internal vertical baffles prevent the mixing of flows, contributing to the structural rigidity of the bumper, while the fairing of the parking sensor allows the flow to be channelled towards the brake intake and radiator.

The air vents on the wheelarches and underfloor have been repositioned and optimized: a vortex generator favours extraction from the central louvres, while a nolder maximizes the flow from the side louvres. At the rear, three slots on the side trim and a vent on the bumper exploit the depression of the car wake to increase the extraction of air from the engine compartment. The rear wheelarch, inspired by that of the Ferrari Purosangue, contributes to evacuation of high-pressure air in the wheel housing and drag reduction.

Two slots on the lower deck near the spoiler and three on the rear bumper provide ventilation for the engine compartment and cooling of the electronics positioned inside the rear bumper. The braking cooling system has been enhanced to cope with the increased braking power (+2% at the front and

+15% at the rear): at the front, the air intake integrated into the duct and the dedicated fairing of the oil pipe fixing bracket guarantee a 15% higher flow rate towards the calliper, while a deflector below the lower wishbone, fed by the front diffuser, contributes to the ventilation of the disc. At the rear, the air intake has been integrated into the car’s flank, increasing the flow by 70% to the new brake calliper.

Vehicle dynamics

The vehicle dynamics of the 849 Testarossa Spider have been developed with the aim of improving absolute performance, its consistency and accessibility, while maintaining a high level of driving pleasure. The project took the SF90 Spider as a reference, focusing on increasing power, tyre grip and response, the efficiency of the braking system and the evolution of electronic controls through the Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator (FIVE) digital system, to provide even the most demanding drivers with maximum driving thrills.

When developing the handling of the 849 Testarossa Spider, Ferrari’s engineers set out, as usual, to define driver feedback using five indicators: lateral and longitudinal acceleration, gearchange, braking and sound. Lateral acceleration was optimised by working on the suspension geometry and management of the electronic vehicle dynamics controls to provide a faster response to steering wheel inputs and improving the mechanical grip of the rear axle. Longitudinal acceleration benefits from a quicker response to the accelerator pedal and the increase in maximum power available. The gearshift strategy has been refined to provide a more progressive feel and reduce actuation times. Braking efficiency has been improved, as has pedal feel and travel, thanks to the introduction of the

ABS Evo developed for the SF90 XX Stradale. The sound has been calibrated to accurately replicate accelerator response in terms of quality through the rev range.

The FIVE system represents a significant evolution in dynamic controls. It is an estimation system capable of creating a digital twin that replicates the behaviour of the car in real time, based on a simplified mathematical model powered by real measurements (acceleration, 6D sensor). FIVE accurately estimates performance characteristics that cannot be directly measured, such as speed (with a margin of error of less than 1 km/h) and yaw angle (margin of less than 1°) of the vehicle, improving traction control, electronic differential management and e4WD system delivery. These estimates feed into all vehicle dynamics controls, making the response more precise and repeatable.

The ABS Evo, for example, uses the FIVE estimates to determine the target slippage of the four wheels and optimise braking distribution. The system is active in all positions of the Manettino and in all grip conditions. The improved speed estimation makes it possible to better exploit the longitudinal force of the tyres, both in straight and combined braking (brake then turn-in) situations, reducing dispersion due to component tolerances or environmental variability. The result is later, harder braking that is more repeatable than the SF90 Spider, with a level of electronic control efficiency that is higher than in any other Ferrari range car.

The braking system has also been completely revised to handle the higher level of performance. There are larger discs and pads all round, while the front discs feature optimised ventilation channels and the new rear callipers have been optimised to improve thermal management and rigidity. The synergy between these components guarantees thermal efficiency, structural strength and consistency of performance even under prolonged use.

The 849 Testarossa Spider features a dedicated suspension setup and kinematic angles, optimised for handling on the limit. The increase in lateral performance compared to the SF90 Spider is 3%, thanks to the new tyres and specific setup, which also brought a 35% reduction in the weight of the road springs. The roll gradient has been reduced by 10%, improving the management of body motion and maximizing aerodynamic benefits and dynamic camber. The shock absorber damping has been optimized through virtual and physical sessions, replicating both road and track driving.

The increase in longitudinal acceleration achieved in third gear compared to the SF90 Spider, which is noticeable from 5,500 rpm onwards, is the combined result of the improved weight to power ratio, the increase in performance of the combustion engine at high revs and the dedicated shaping of the overall power delivery. This improvement was achieved without compromising low-end response.

Despite the introduction of components to match the increased performance which would have increased the weight by more than 20 kg, the 849 Testarossa Spider is the same weight as the SF90 Spider thanks to extensive work on the lightening of the masses. The result is the best power-to-weight ratio ever achieved by a model in the range.

The car boasts the same dynamic qualities of the 849 Testarossa thanks to extensive work on the structural rigidity of the chassis.

Tyres

The tyres, as per Ferrari tradition, have been co-developed through intense refinement work in collaboration with Michelin, Pirelli and Bridgestone. This co-development has produced specific solutions for the most diverse needs. Available technologies include Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R (on request), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 (Assetto Fiorano), Pirelli PZero R (standard) and Bridgestone Potenza Sport (standard, also in run-flat version). Each solution has been co-designed through joint virtual and physical sessions to ensure optimal performance in various contexts, with a focus on maintaining driving emotions, increasing pure performance and behaviour in medium-grip conditions. The measures adopted are 265/35 R20 at the front and 325/30 R20 at the rear.

ADAS

The driver assistance systems have been integrated to increase comfort and safety, intervening only in emergency situations and in the least invasive way possible, only when the driver needs it. They are fully configurable via the instrument cluster menus, and their features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Automatic Emergency Braking with Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Automatic High Beam, Traffic Sign Recognition, Surround View, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and driver fatigue monitoring.

Styling

Exterior

The 849 Testarossa Spider was developed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, directed by Flavio Manzoni, revolutionising the shape of the SF90 Spider and emphasising the car’s technological and performance characteristics. The stylistic language develops an architectural and futuristic direction, with a balance between sculptural forms and graphic elements. The vertical and transverse lines generate an unprecedented visual scheme, inspired by aeronautics and the Sports Prototypes of the 1970s.

The 849 Testarossa Spider incorporates all the experience Ferrari has gained with retractable hardtop (RHT) technology. With the roof closed, the car maintains the volumes of the 849 Testarossa, demonstrating the great attention given by both the design and engineering teams to coherently developing the two projects in parallel. When open, the rear section of the car stands out for its iconic and powerful forms. The double-tail architecture, which in the 849 Testarossa merges with the roof silhouette, becomes the absolute star in the 849 Testarossa Spider, making the overall design unique.

The flank is dominated by the door with a three-dimensional modelling which starts from the main crease line. The deeply sculpted upper surface of the door has a complex three-dimensionality never before achieved on a standard production car and redefines the relationship between the car body

and the cabin area. The panel is made of a single aluminium alloy moulding thanks to Ferrari’s advanced manufacturing processes.

The characteristic of the door design is the way it is employed as an aerodynamic duct, giving it a distinctive momentum and architecture. The contrasting black vertical side intake feeds air to the intercooler and incorporates an additional intake, reinforcing the architectural imprint and introducing the concept of three-dimensional livery. The crease line extends towards the rear, leading to a double tail design inspired by the 512 S that changes the visual perception of the cabin, making it more compact and giving it a more cab-forward design.

The front has structured volumes that recall Ferrari geometries from the 1980s. A bridge-like horizontal fascia connects the headlights, recalling the styling theme already used on the Ferrari 12Cilindri and F80. This element creates a new ratio between volumes and voids in the surface treatment which creates a full-width spoiler effect. The body-coloured flicks and the black splitter complete the lower area of the bumper, reinforcing the technical and aerodynamic characteristics.

The rear is dominated by the two tails inspired by the 512 S which, integrated with the active wing, compose a patented aerodynamic solution. The sculpted rear bumper underlines the car’s sporty stance, emphasising the width, while the central section is characterized by the modelling around the iconic round tailpipes. The tail is completed by a full-width diffuser, which is very pronounced in the centre, and which enhances the sense of extreme performance.

In plan view, the extremely clean compositional form of the car is visible. The flicks that protrude from the front bumper, together with the two rear tail sections, harmoniously define the perimeter of the car. The rear screen is visually integrated into the two tail sections, again underlining the cab-forward effect.

The forged wheels have been developed in close synergy with the aerodynamics department. Prominent aerodynamic profiles with extended diamond-cut treatment optimise air extraction from the wheel well and control wake. The geometries allow for extensive aesthetic and functional customization.

Interior

The interior of the 849 Testarossa Spider is a synthesis between the layout of a berlinetta with a horizontal dashboard and the cockpit of a single-seater. The upper body of the dashboard features a floating effect with ‘C’-shaped air vents framed in aluminium. Between the upper and lower parts there is a contrasting horizontal band that integrates the main controls and the passenger screen. The lower part of the dash is characterized by two architectural sail motifs that incorporate the control functions, with the F80-inspired gate integrated in a floating position in the sail on the steering wheel side.

The central tunnel layout has been redesigned to distribute the secondary commands in a more rational and minimalist way. The central sail theme is picked up on the door cards where it houses a woofer with an aluminium grille. The same element also houses the door pull.

The interior design sets out to optimise space and improve ergonomics. Accessibility has been improved by reducing the width of the bottom of the door panel and adjacent areas, thus freeing up additional space for the rear bench and the passenger-side glove box.

The seats are available in two versions: comfort, with a sculptural treatment of the upholstery and styling that matches the geometry of the cockpit, and a carbon-fibre racing seat, with sporty side bolsters for ideal lateral containment. Both versions are the result of a combined study of ergonomics and style.

HMI

The steering wheel of the 849 Testarossa Spider integrates digital and analogue functions: the mechanical controls already seen on the F80 have been carried over, including the iconic Engine Start button, while the digital cluster allows the rapid reconfiguration of the electric driving modes (via the eManettino).

The user interface is designed to concentrate functions around the driver, with an enveloping effect that also involves the door panel and the central tunnel. The passenger area formally takes up this effect, less explicitly. Connectivity is guaranteed by compatibility with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, while wireless charging for smartphones is integrated into the central tunnel. The car is also equipped with the MyFerrari Connect system, which allows the vehicle to be monitored remotely via a dedicated App.

Assetto Fiorano

The Assetto Fiorano trim level is an optional configuration of the 849 Testarossa Spider with exclusive content that cannot be specced on the standard car. It has been developed to maximise the car’s dynamic and aerodynamic performance. The Assetto Fiorano specification provides for an overall weight reduction of about 30 kg, obtained thanks to the extensive use of composite materials such as carbon fibre and titanium. Specific components include the new lightweight tubular seat upholstered in black Alcantara©, which saves around 18kg compared to the standard seats, and 20″ carbon fibre wheels that reduce unsprung mass and improve responsiveness when accelerating and braking.

From an aerodynamic point of view, the Assetto Fiorano specification also introduces substantial changes. The front is characterized by larger flicks and the front underfloor is equipped with an additional pair of vortex generators, which increase the local aspiration, ensuring perfect aerodynamic balance. At the rear, two twin wings replace the twin tails: these are spoilers surmounted by high- incidence aerodynamic profiles, set between two vertical endplates. This solution makes it possible to

triple the vertical downforce compared to that of the twin tails without significantly penalising aerodynamic drag.

Vehicle dynamics have been optimised with stiffer, single-rate Multimatic shock absorbers, springs lightened by 35% and a roll gradient reduced by 10%, improving body control and aerodynamic efficiency. For the first time, it is also possible to equip the Assetto Fiorano specification with the front lifter, which in this case implies maintaining the semi-active Magneride suspension. Among the tyres available are the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tyres, specific for this version, and developed to ensure greater grip, consistency and performance in sporty driving conditions.

The Assetto Fiorano specification can be completed with an exclusive livery available in two colour variants – Bianco Cervino and Rosso Corsa – with a graduated background, which reinterprets the classic double longitudinal stripe theme with a graduated effect. The motif starts at the end of the bonnet, crosses the roof and then ends on the rear deck, generating a strong sense of dynamism and modernity.

Personalisation options

The 849 Testarossa Spider offers a wide range of personalisation options designed to enhance the car’s sporty character and stylistic identity. Among the most significant innovations are two new colours developed specifically for the occasion: Rosso Fiammante, a technological evolution of the historic pastel Rosso Corsa shade enriched by a metallic effect obtained through a process that gives warm and brilliant reflections under sunlight; and Giallo Ambra, an intense and warm shade with reddish hues, inspired by the depth and chromatic richness of natural amber.

For the interior, a new Alcantara trim called Giallo Siena has been introduced, designed to harmonise with the Giallo Ambra exterior. This refined and sporty shade helps to create a modern and, at the same time, relaxing environment inside the cabin.

The forged rims, developed in close synergy with the aerodynamic department, are also customisable. The sophisticated geometries allow you to choose between different configurations, adapting the aesthetics to personal taste.

7 years maintenance

Ferrari’s unparalleled quality standards and increasing focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the 849 Testarossa Spider. Available across the entire range, all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car’s life is covered. This scheduled maintenance programme for Ferraris is an exclusive service that allows clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years. This very special service is also available to owners of pre-owned Ferraris.

Regular maintenance, original spares and meticulous checks by staff trained directly at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello using the most modern diagnostic tools are just some of the main advantages of the Genuine Maintenance Programme. The service is available on all markets worldwide and from all Dealerships in the Official Dealership Network.

Ferrari offers a wide range of after-sales services and there are now two programmes, named Warranty Extension Hybrid and Power Hybrid, aimed at meeting the needs of clients wishing to preserve the performance and excellence of their hybrid Ferrari sports cars over time. Owners of a Prancing Horse PHEV already enjoy a five-year warranty on the hybrid components and if they choose the Warranty Extension Hybrid programme, not only will they avail themselves of a factory-backed, all- inclusive extended warranty that covers the entire car, but if they extend the warranty up to the eighth year, the high-voltage battery pack (HVB) will be replaced at no extra cost.

The new Power Hybrid allows clients instead to extend the factory warranty on all major powertrain components, including those related to the hybrid system, from year 8 to year 16, and again foresees the replacement, at no extra cost, of the high-voltage battery pack (HVB) from year 16.

SOURCE: Ferrari