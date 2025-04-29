Ferrari 296 Speciale A: en plein air driving thrills reach new heights

Ferrari has presented its latest special version model, the 296 Speciale A, a mid-rear engined plug-in hybrid spider

Ferrari has presented its latest special version model, the 296 Speciale A, a mid-rear engined plug-in hybrid spider. The car joins the Scuderia Spider 16M, the 458 Speciale A, and the 488 Pista Spider, an ultra-exclusive dynasty of special versions of Ferrari’s berlinetta-derived spiders, and aims to become the new benchmark of the range – as well as the market – in terms of top-down driving thrills.

The 296 Speciale A adds the retractable hardtop (RHT) to the coupé’s incredible qualities of agile handling, responsiveness and stability, qualities that, together with the additional appeal of being able to drive in the open air, make it unrivalled. This special version not only multiplies the already extraordinary performance of the 296 GTS but also introduces a sense of predictability and intuitiveness that makes this a car unlike any other. Conceived for the Ferrarista who demands an unrivalled driving experience, the 296 Speciale A represents the new pinnacle for this model type and is dedicated to owners in search of that special feeling of being at the wheel of a car with extraordinary performance.

The 296 Speciale A takes the agility and responsiveness of the 296 GTS to extreme new heights by exploiting the full potential of its plug-in hybrid architecture, consisting of a rear-mid 120° V6 twin turbo engine and an electric motor, a short wheelbase and innovative dynamic control systems. The drivetrain delivers an astonishing combined power output of 880 hp, 50 more than the 296 GTS and a record for a rear-wheel-drive production Ferrari.

To make these results possible, Ferrari drew extensively from its experience in motor sports: the internal combustion engine borrows from the powerplant of the 296 Challenge in terms of engine management maps and boost strategy, and boasts titanium connecting rods, reinforced pistons and a lightened crankshaft. All these elements, together with a knock control system derived from Formula 1, have raised the power output of the V6 to 700 cv, 37 more than the model this special version is based on. The V6 engine of the 296 Speciale A maintains its distinctive timbre, a sound consisting of the pure harmonics of the 3rd, 6th, and 9th combustion orders which, in this application, have gained in quality, intensity and volume.

The electric motor has also been uprated and is now capable of delivering 180 cv in the new extra boost mode. This increase in power has also made it possible to introduce a new strategy for the eight-speed DCT transmission, which makes use of additional torque during shifts to shorten shift times and increase both performance and driver engagement.

The 296 Speciale A generates 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h with the roof up – 20% more than the 296 GTS – thanks to innovative solutions developed and tested on the 296 Challenge. These include the aero damper integrated into the front bonnet and the vertical fins on the rear bumper which incorporate new side wings that work in synergy with the active rear spoiler to generate additional downforce. The spoiler is now managed by a new actuator control strategy that not only shortens the transition time between Low Drag (LD) and High Downforce (HD) configurations by 50% but also introduces a new Medium Downforce (MD) configuration, which improves rear-end stability at high speeds.

A great deal of attention was dedicated to saving weight, which is crucial for increasing driving thrills. Overall weight has been reduced by 50 kg compared with the 296 GTS by using materials such as carbon fibre for some of the bodyshell parts and titanium for components in the engine. The resulting weight/power ratio is just 1.69 kg/cv, a record for a rear-wheel-drive Ferrari berlinetta spider.

To accentuate the dynamic capabilities of the 296 Speciale A and ensure that the car behaves predictably when driven at the limit, Ferrari’s engineers also worked on fine-tuning the electronic control systems, suspension set-up and tyres. The 296 Speciale A is equipped with the latest generation of the ABS Evo dynamic control system, which improves braking precision and repeatability in all surface and grip conditions. The spring and damper settings have been revised – the car now rides 5 mm lower than the 296 GTS – reducing maximum roll angle when cornering by 13% and improving the behaviour of the car at the limit.

Powertrain

The heart of the powertrain of the 296 Speciale A is an evolution of the Ferrari V6 unit equipping the 296 GTS and 296 GTS. The V6 works in conjunction with the electric motor of the plug-in hybrid system, which is installed between the internal combustion engine itself and the 8-speed DCT gearbox. An additional clutch decouples the engine and electric motor to enable full-electric driving mode. Completing the system are the high voltage battery and the inverter. As a result of the new extra boost strategy introduced for the electric motor, the combined power of the system is now an astonishing 880 hp, a remarkable 50 cv more than the output of the 296 GTS.

Internal combustion engine

The twin-turbo six-cylinder Ferrari engine which debuted on the 296 GTB now boasts an even more enthralling sound and class-beating performance. The engine retains its innovative 120° V6 architecture and the Hot-V configuration, which places the turbos in the middle of the vee. The development work focused on increasing torque and power and introducing weight-saving solutions.

The peak power output of 700 cv from the internal combustion engine (37 more than the 296 GTS engine) sets a new specific power record for this class of 234 cv/l. The weight-saving measures introduced for this car have also touched on the powertrain, with new solutions for a number of components such as castings, connecting rod/piston assemblies and engine studs, all drawing extensively from Ferrari’s experience in racing. The result is a weight reduction of approximately 9 kg for the engine of the 296 Speciale A compared with the 296 GTS, and that alone accounts for 15% of all the weight savings achieved for this car.

Combustion chamber pressure has been raised by 7% compared to the 296 GTS’ engine with the introduction of a new boost management strategy. The Formula 1-inspired knock control strategy uses statistical abnormal combustion event monitoring to extract the maximum performance possible from every cycle without compromising the reliability of the components.

The engine uses strengthened pistons and the same connecting rods as the F80 to withstand the increased combustion chamber pressures, while specific new oil jets are used to improve cooling. The titanium connecting rods are approximately 35% lighter than the steel components used in previous iterations of this engine. The nitrided steel crankshaft has also been lightened, contributing to an overall saving of 2.2 kg in mass for the piston-crankshaft-connecting rod assembly, improving engine response times.

Employing the same approach used for the engine of the 499P, which won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, both the engine block and crankcase were machined to trim excess metal, offering a weight saving of 1.2 kg over previous iterations of this engine. An additional 1.9 kg has been saved by introducing titanium fastener screws and stud bolts for the cylinder blocks and cylinder heads. This is a solution usually reserved for race engines and debuts here for the first time ever in a road-going application.

Thermal management in the engine bay has been optimised in particular by employing the turbine housing insulation solution first introduced on the 296 Challenge and subsequently adopted on the F80. The turbocharger has been lightened by approximately 1.2 kg, while the optional lightweight exhaust tailpipe in titanium alloy developed specifically for this car offers customers a further opportunity to save weight.

Engine sound

The symphony of the 296 Speciale A inherits and evolves the already highly acclaimed sound of the 296 GTS, retaining the distinctive timbre and the same firing order as the car it is based on.

While maintaining the same 120° V architecture, equal length exhaust headers, and single tailpipe configuration as the model it is based on, the 296 Speciale A takes the engine sound to a whole new level, with accentuated volume and an even richer harmony evident in the higher frequencies. The possibility of traveling with the roof open and the greater acoustic permeability improve the sound in all conditions, and there’s also a new shift sound.

New acoustic ducts were designed for this car with sophisticated 3D acoustic simulation systems: the 296 Speciale A features twice as many of these ducts as the 296 GTS, while their positions have been redefined to hone the spatial quality of the sound. All of this is complemented by a patented system of tubes which carry sound directly from the heart of the V6 into the cabin: each one of these tubes is tuned individually for a mid-high frequency band to express the rich harmony of the engine to the full.

Electric motor

In addition to delivering additional torque and power, the electric motor working in synergy with the internal combustion engine is also used to charge the high voltage battery, start the internal combustion engine and provide a full-electric driving mode with a range of up to 25 km.

The MGU-K electric motor situated between the V6 and the gearbox is a dual-rotor, central-stator axial-flux motor. Completing the hybrid system is a clutch for decoupling the electric motor and internal combustion engine, which is used to manage electric and hybrid modes, a 7.45 kWh high voltage battery installed in the underfloor of the car, and an inverter for managing the flow of electrical power.

The electric system delivers 315 Nm of torque and up to 180 cv of power between 6000 and 8500 rpm in the new extra boost mode with the eManettino set to ‘Qualify’. The 13 cv increase in performance over the 296 GTS was achieved by optimising the operating and cooling strategies of the electric motor. The flow of energy to and from the high voltage battery and the wheels is managed according to the following four different modes, which are selected with the eManettino on the left-hand side of the steering wheel:

eDrive: the internal combustion engine is off, and drive is provided by the MGU-K only. This mode offers a range of up to 25 km. This mode is suitable for driving in urban zones or situations where the driver prefers not to unleash the potent sound of the Ferrari V6 engine. A top speed of 135 km/h makes the car fully usable in this mode even on extra-urban roads.

Hybrid: this mode, which is selected by default at ignition-on, manages energy flows to optimise the overall efficiency of the system. The management logic decides whether to keep the internal combustion engine running or shut it off. When on, it can unleash the engine’s full power, ensuring high performance capability. In ‘Hybrid’ mode, while electric drive performance is limited to a top speed of 125 km/h and offers less acceleration than in ‘eDrive’ mode, it is still adequate for urban and extra-urban use.

Performance: this mode keeps the internal combustion engine always running and prioritises battery charge over efficiency so that power is available instantaneously when requested. This is the ideal mode for spirited driving and fun behind the wheel.

Qualify: this control strategy uses the extra boost function of the electric motor, allowing it to deliver 180 cv from speeds of 6000 rpm upwards, for maximum performance from the powertrain.

Gearbox

The new 296 Speciale A retains Ferrari’s eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. However, a new upshift management profile for all gears from 1st to 7th has been developed for this specific application, which improves performance by shortening shift times, and maximises driver engagement with faster response times to the paddle input. This has been achieved by synchronising the electric motor with the 8-speed DCT gearbox to compensate for the dip in acceleration occurring during gear shifts. Moreover, the engine sound of the V6 during both upshifts and downshifts has been recalibrated and accentuated to offer an even more thrilling driving experience.

Aerodynamics

The downforce generated by the 296 Speciale A with the roof up equates to 435 kg at 250 km/h, 20% more than the 296 GTS. Designing the 296 Speciale A in parallel with the coupé allowed the different body configurations to be taken into consideration from the beginning of the project, ensuring not only unchanged aerodynamic performance but also an aerodynamic comfort level with the roof open equivalent to that of the 296 GTS. To reduce buffeting in the cockpit, an in-depth CFD study focused on analysing the flow patterns from both an aerodynamic and thermal perspective. The possible interactions between the flows exiting the aero damper and the louvres and how turbulence is generated inside the cockpit were assessed in detail. Thanks to this study, the design of every aerodynamic detail of the front bonnet openings was refined, adding driving comfort with the roof down to the performance target parameters, thus avoiding the generation of annoying turbulence and hot air flows entering the cabin.

The main difference inside the 296 Speciale A compared to the coupé is the headrest flap, which is optimised to facilitate the air flow towards the tonneau cover, and the trim behind the seats. In particular, the pair of nolders integrated into the finish at the back of the seats prevent turbulence from reaching the central tunnel area, improving comfort in the lower tunnel area.

From the aerodynamic development perspective, two fundamental principles were followed: on the one hand, the evolution and refinement of the 296 GTS, reinterpreting its original spirit and extreme performance in areas such as the front bumper and underbody; on the other hand, the transfer of aerodynamic concepts developed for the world of competition, particularly from the 296 Challenge, in an unprecedented form for a road car. This combination of evolution and technological transfer was the guiding thread that led to the definition of the technical base of the 296 Speciale A, thanks to meticulous CFD optimisation and wind tunnel testing aimed at seeking the best integration between aerodynamics and styling.

Among the most distinguishing features at the rear of the car are the side wings, which merge two concepts derived from motor sports – namely the vertical fins and small wings featured on the FXX K and the vertical external profile of the bumper of the 296 Challenge – into a single element. The curved geometry of these wings, which embrace the rear corners, serves two functions: the vertical fin optimises wake management to reduce drag, while the profile of the horizontal surface generates downforce. The positions of these side wings on the tail also allows them to interact with the cooling air flow from the rear radiators, improving the cooling efficiency of the radiators themselves. The side wings complement the functions of the active spoiler, which is derived from the one on the 296 GTS but features a completely revised actuator management strategy that minimises the transition time to High Downforce and also introduces a new intermediate Medium Downforce configuration to improve rear-end stability at high speeds.

Other solutions developed for the aero package of the rear include the new diffuser, which works in concert with the underbody to improve transverse expansion of the air flow to exploit the full potential of the three extractor venturis even when the active spoiler is in Low Drag configuration. The vortex generators on the rear undertray have been optimised to split the air flow between the centre and the lateral venturis which, combined with the effect of the upwash generated by the side wings, contribute not only to increasing rear downforce compared to the 296 GTS but also to ensuring the correct aerodynamic balance of the car in all spoiler configurations.

The development of the front of the car focused primarily on integrating the aero damper concept borrowed from the 296 Challenge, a feature which links the front undertray to the front bonnet with a duct channelling part of the air flow from the underbody to the upper body. This solution increases the maximum downforce generated by the undertray and improves the efficiency of the ground effect of the vortex generators. As a result, front downforce remains more constant even as ride height varies due to longitudinal acceleration, ensuring more linear, predictable aerodynamic behaviour.

Also on the front bonnet, and echoing the aerodynamic language package of the 296 GT3, are two pairs of louvres situated at the sides: these features exploit the powerful depression generated in the vicinity of the wings to reduce pressure in the wheel housing and improve both drag and downforce.

The entire front undertray has been optimised to maximise downforce. The centre intake channel feeding air to the aero damper is specifically contoured to increase air flow towards the undertray itself. In the lateral zones, improved thermal management solutions have made it possible to extend the width of the front diffusers and clean up the air flows towards the system of vortex generators to extract as much downforce as possible from these features.

The external profile of the front bumper is designed to maximise the outwash effect and interact closely with the vortices generated by the front undertray. The innermost zone is scalloped with a curvature designed to generate downforce by compressing the air flow and directing it towards the exterior of the front wheel, with the outer wall of this structure serving as a fully functional lateral duct. The splitter has three lateral slits to facilitate the evacuation of hot air vented from the front radiators.

In the front wheel arch zone, even the sill cover contributes to improving the lateral evacuation of air from the front undertray driven by the vortex generators. At the rear of the sill is an air intake that provides a blown effect for the rear wheel housing, cleaning up the air flow in a particularly crucial zone for wake management.

Heat management

The increased power output of the powertrain of the 296 Speciale A necessitated an increase in cooling performance, especially for the internal combustion engine. The goals for the thermal management solutions developed for this car were to maximise cooling efficiency and ensure that the systems involved would operate at full capacity without changing the layout of the radiators or increasing their size. This allowed the engineers to maintain the perfect balance achieved with the 296 GTS in the thermal interference between cold cooling air flows and the hot air flows vented from the radiators.

The thermal management development focused on maximising air flow to the radiating masses to minimise the need for apertures venting heat into the zone under the aerodynamic underfloor. The frontal cross section of the front radiator ducts has been increased by 12%: the geometry of the intake is integrated perfectly into the new design of the bumper, with a more uniform shape between the nose line and the splitter. The hot air vents in the underbody feature a new, optimised configuration which contributes to cleaning up the air flows along the underbody itself. The central aperture in the front undertray of the 296 GTS has been eliminated, while the lateral louvres have been relocated further to the sides to take advantage of, and interact with, the three slots in the splitter. These changes have increased the air flow towards the front radiators, ensuring the augmented cooling performance necessary for the more powerful internal combustion engine.

The increased power output, downforce, and tyre grip – which make the car capable of faster turn-in and cornering speeds – mean that the braking system is also subjected to greater thermal loads than on the 296 GTS. To improve brake cooling, the flow of air to the contact zone between the disc and pad has been maximised to more effectively dissipate the heat generated under braking and avoid overheating the fluid in the calliper.

For this purpose, at the front of the car the cross section of the inlet duct integrated in the headlamp has been increased and an additional duct, inspired by the F80, has been included, which collects air from the undertray and channels it directly to the calliper. Work was done to optimise the undertray zones corresponding to the diffuser and the outermost vortex generator, which now works in conjunction with a deflector situated under the suspension arm to direct air to the inner side of the disc. At the rear of the car, the cross section of the duct has been increased by 50% and the configuration of the air intake in the undertray has been revised to include a new duct. These solutions have doubled the cooling air flow compared with the 296 GTS.

Vehicle dynamics

For Ferrari, the concept of driving thrills, which was key for the entire development of the 296 Speciale A, can be described with five quantifiable parameters: lateral and longitudinal acceleration, shifting, braking and sound. “Lateral” refers to the car’s characteristics in terms response to steering input – such as the sensation of turn-in speed and of a firmly planted rear end – coupled with how easy it is to drive at the limit. “Longitudinal” indicates the car’s response to throttle input and a sense of longitudinal acceleration which keeps building as engine speed increases. “Shifting” is a measure of the sensations perceived by the driver during each gear shift, in other words, rapid shift times and the impression of perfectly spaced gear ratios for acceleration. “Braking” defines how the brake pedal feels in terms of travel and response, which are decisive factors in braking efficiency and precision. “Sound” is a combination of the quality of the engine sound and how it builds progressively in volume in the cockpit with rising engine speed.

Reducing weight was a priority in the development of the 296 Speciale A to improve its performance in each of these parameters over the car it is derived from. Ferrari’s engineers put all the know-how gained in motor sports to work to introduce weight-saving solutions and implement special materials such as titanium and carbon fibre (one example of this is the option offered to customers to configure their 296 Speciale A with bumpers and the engine compartment cover in carbon fibre) to cut the weight of the 296 Speciale A by over 50 kg compared with the 296 GTS, and the outcome of these measures are clearly perceivable in terms of agility and responsiveness. Solutions to minimise mass touched on every aspect of the car, from the engine to the bodyshell and the interior.

The chassis of the 296 Speciale A, designed in parallel with that of the 296 Speciale, has been optimised to ensure maximum torsional rigidity and bending stiffness. The areas that received treatment were primarily the A-pillar, the B-pillar, and the sill area.

The 296 Speciale A is equipped with the ABS Evo controller system co-developed by Ferrari with its supplier. This uses parameters acquired from the 6D sensor in conjunction with a vehicle dynamics estimator function to determine the effective speed of the car with extreme precision. This more precise speed estimate can therefore be used to determine a target slippage value for each wheel and optimise brake force distribution more effectively. This increased precision also makes it possible to manage the longitudinal force generated by the four tyres under braking even more precisely, whether on a straight or in a combination of straights and bends. This in turn maximises braking repeatability and keeps braking performance closer to the target value, reducing deviations attributable to component tolerances and variables in driving conditions, such as the temperature of the road surface.

The 296 Speciale A features the extra boost control strategy introduced on the SF90 XX Stradale, which takes full advantage of the capabilities of the electric drive system to deliver a performance boost for a limited period of time. The purpose of the extra boost function, which is only available in the ‘Qualify’ eManettino setting, is to deliver a power boost when exiting corners to help reduce lap times. The control logic continuously monitors the thermal stress of the components of the system and, if necessary, lowers the deliverable power to a value that can be maintained stably without thermally overloading the vehicle’s subsystems.

A specific curved indicator on the instrument cluster, placed on the right-hand side of the tachometer, lets the driver know when boost power is available and displays how many extra boost bursts are left. The control strategy optimises the function to ensure enough boost bursts to complete at least one whole lap of the circuit the car is on. This is made possible by a heuristic approach which considers the circuit as a whole and allows the strategy to determine where boost power will be most effective and exclude sections of the track where it would offer no benefit. At the Fiorano circuit, for instance, the extra boost function can be used 14 times over two laps, while at Mugello, the function allows for a total of 15 boost bursts over a single lap.

The 296 Speciale A has a retractable spoiler which completes the aerodynamic profile of the tail of the car. The control strategy is capable of setting the wing into a number of different wing positions: Low Drag (LD), with the wing fully retracted; an intermediate position, which partially deploys the wing so that it is ready to transition into the High Downforce (HD) configuration more rapidly, while still remaining flush to the profile of the bumper; the Medium Downforce (MD) position, which is used solely at high speed to increase the stability of the rear end without penalising top speed, and the High Downforce (HD) position, which is employed in the case of high lateral acceleration or under hard braking to maximise rear downforce and further increase the stability of the car.

The suspension setup of the 296 Speciale A features specifically calibrated spring stiffness settings and linkage geometries to optimise the behaviour of the system as a whole. With this dedicated suspension setup, combined with the car’s lower mass and lower centre of gravity, the 296 Speciale A is capable of 4% higher lateral acceleration than the 296 GTS. The maximum roll angle is now 13% lower, ensuring better body control while maximising the benefits of the aero package and optimising dynamic camber control. The 296 Speciale A is equipped with Multimatic® adjustable shock absorbers derived from the 296 GT3 and titanium springs to minimise overall weight. The characteristics of the shock absorbers were fine-tuned over many virtual test sessions which allowed the engineers to define the most effective damping behaviour for both track and road use.

Tyres

A dedicated version of the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tyre has been developed for the 296 Speciale A, which benefits from experience gained with the F80. The design process made extensive use of virtual simulation, which helped reduce development times from 18 to 12 months. This tyre was conceived to optimise the dynamics and usability of the car in a wide variety of conditions with a specific casing structure that increases the tyre wall stiffness and lateral rigidity and a new tread compound and pattern to improve grip. These characteristics contribute to improving both yaw control and response times. The result is perfect balance and extraordinarily rapid response in all driving conditions. Drawing on development for the F80, the tread compound ensures superlative consistency and extends the usability of the tyre to encompass an even broader window of operating conditions.

STYLE

Exterior

The 296 Speciale A is characterised by the clean and refined lines of the 296 Speciale. With the top open, it represents an even more exclusive version of the concept of an open-air berlinetta. Preserving the main features of the 296 Speciale required an intense phase of technical analysis, with the aim of minimising the impact of exterior modifications.

The Ferrari Styling Centre team led by Flavio Manzoni managed to combine the proportions of the rear area of the 296 Speciale with the need to store the retractable hardtop (RHT) inside the engine compartment. On the 296 Speciale A the engine cover is more recessed, thanks to the alternation between solids and voids achieved by subtracting volumes, so the rear area of the car takes on a completely unique appearance, while the most distinctive feature of the central part is the aero damper derived from the 296 GT3.

The theme of the flying bridge, already present on the 296 GTS, is further highlighted on the 296 Speciale A by the dark chromatic treatment of the roof; the flying buttresses are integrated in a secondary reading, thus not distorting the architectural theme. Thanks to this expedient, the cabin also takes on a more aggressive appearance, as if it were a bubble embedded in the body of the car. The overall effect is one of greater sportiness and novelty, even with the top open.

Launched in Rosso Dino, the 296 Speciale A is available with a new livery, which is now also offered for the first time ever in a white variant, consisting of one or two longitudinal stripes extending over the entire length of the car. Customers can also complement the livery with a number of their choice from 00 to 99.

Interior

The interior design of the 296 Speciale A follows the same philosophy applied in all latest generation Ferrari special versions. The changes with respect to the 296 GTS include solutions to simplify the interior, with fewer elements in total, and save weight, with an even more extensive use of carbon fibre and Alcantara©. In addition to the widespread use of carbon fibre and aluminium, the more pared-down design language also contributes to the overall effect of a much more race-focused cabin.

A specific door panel was created for the 296 Speciale A consisting of a single block of carbon fibre with a minimalist design. The grab handle consists of a raised section of a functional zone which terminates in a distinctive, clean-cut surface. Creating a sense of continuity with the material of the rest of the panel, the speakers of the Hi-Fi system are incorporated into this zone, with sound from the woofers passing through holes cut directly into the carbon fibre.

The bare fasteners are perfectly in tune with the racing atmosphere pervading the cockpit. The centre tunnel consists of a structure entirely in carbon fibre, into which the console is set. The console itself is a raised surface carrying the controls, chief among which the iconic ‘shift gate’ element that has taken pride of place in the interiors of all recent Ferrari models.

This element draws inspiration from the gear shift gate in Ferraris of the past, where it stood proud from the central tunnel as a distinct, separate block. This theme has been reinterpreted for the 296 Speciale A to give shape to a contemporary and sporty feature. The design of the tunnel and the masterfully aligned weave patterns of the carbon fibre of its individual elements draw attention to the ‘gate’ feature, making it the undisputed centre of attention of the interior as a whole.

7-year maintenance

Ferrari’s unparalleled quality standards and increasing focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the 296 Speciale A. This programme, for the whole range of models, covers all routine maintenance for the first seven years of life of the car. The scheduled maintenance programme for Ferraris is an exclusive service that allows clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years. This very special service is also available to owners of pre-owned Ferraris.

Regular maintenance (at intervals of either 20,000 km or once a year with no mileage restrictions), original spares and meticulous checks by staff trained directly at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello using the most modern diagnostic tools are just some of the advantages of the Genuine Maintenance Programme. The service is available on all markets worldwide and from all Dealerships in the Official Dealership Network.

The Genuine Maintenance programme further extends the wide range of after-sales services offered by Ferrari to meet the needs of clients wishing to preserve the performance and excellence that are the signatures of all cars built in Maranello.

296 Speciale A – Technical specifications

Internal combustion engine

Type V6 – 120° – twin turbo – dry sump

Total displacement 2992 cc

Bore and stroke 88 mm × 82 mm

Maximum power** 515 kW (700 cv) at 8000 rpm

Maximum torque 755 Nm at 6000 rpm

Maximum engine speed 8500 rpm

Compression ratio 9.4:1

Specific power output 234 cv/l

Hybrid system

Max. power output hybrid system** 648 kW (880 cv)

Maximum power in eDrive mode 113 kW (154 cv)

Battery capacity 7.45 kWh

Max. electric range 25 km

Weights and dimensions

Length 4625 mm

Width 1968 mm

Height (in kerb weight conditions) 1181 mm

Wheelbase 2600 mm

Front track 1665 mm

Rear track 1632 mm

Dry weight* 1490 kg

Dry weight/power ratio 1.69 kg/cv

Weight distribution 40% front / 60% rear

Full tank capacity 65 l (10 l reserve)

Luggage compartment capacity 169 l

Rear bench capacity 112 l

Tyres and wheels

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0

Brakes

Front CCM, 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear CCM, 360 x 233 x 32 mm

Transmission and gearbox

8-speed dual clutch F1 DCT

Electronic Control Systems

SSC 9.0, TC, eDiff, SCM, FDE2.0, EPS, ABS Evo/EBD all range-all grip with extra boost energy recovery

Performance

Maximum speed >330 km/h

0–100 km/h 2.8 s

0–200 km/h 7.3 s

200-0 km/h 106 m

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions****

Under homologation

* With optional content

** With 98 RON fuel

*** With eManettino in ‘Qualify’ mode

**** WLTP cycle

SOURCE: Ferrari