FCA US total sales rise 6% year over year in US third-quarter report

FCA US LLC reports U.S. total sales of 324,825 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 6% over the same period last year. Total commercial fleet sales increase 22%. September total sales increase 16% versus the same month last year.

“Fueled by sales growth across the Jeep®, Ram, Chrysler and FIAT brands, our U.S. sales saw strong results in the third quarter, including the month of September, which was our highest monthly market share in the U.S. in 15 months,” said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. “We are taking deliberate actions, including the highly anticipated return of HEMI® V-8 to Ram, the introduction of the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the return of the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee, a critical vehicle in the CUV segment, to keep that sales momentum moving forward, with all vehicles set to arrive in dealerships now through the end of this year.”

Jeep brand:

Jeep brand total U.S. sales increase 11% in Q3 year over year

Jeep Wrangler Q3 total sales increase 18%; Jeep Gladiator sees 43% increase in total sales in third quarter year over year

Jeep Wagoneer, up 122% in total sales in Q3 year over year, with best ever August and September monthly sales

For the calendar year through July 31, 2025, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the No. 1 selling PHEV in the U.S. (Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through July 31, 2025; most current data available as of Oct. 1, 2025)

All-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee begins arriving in dealerships in Q4 2025; brand launches “Don’t Call it a Comeback” marketing campaign in support of the vehicle’s arrival

Jeep teases new 2026 Grand Wagoneer in August

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever

Ram brand:

Ram brand sees U.S. retail year-over-year sales increase 26% in Q3 versus same period last year

Light-duty trucks’ total sales increase 10% year over year in Q3 versus the same period last year

Heavy Duty, Chassis Cab and ProMaster have their best quarter of the year; September is the best month of the year for Chassis Cab

HEMI made a powerful return to the Ram 1500, with dealerships reporting initial units selling in just five days on average, driven by strong consumer anticipation and demand; orders have exceeded production

Kaulig Racing becomes the anchor factory team for Ram’s return to NASCAR, starting with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026

Chrysler brand:

Chrysler minivan U.S. total sales grow 51% quarter over quarter

Chrysler Pacifica U.S. total sales increase 49% quarter over quarter

Chrysler Voyager reports its best retail sales month ever in September 2025, continues as the value-leading model, starting at $40,995 MSRP

Chrysler goes all in on van life with new Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept

Chrysler announces marketing partnership with America’s beloved PEANUTS gang for the Pacifica that includes a social media video series and a merchandise line that will debut later this fall

Dodge brand:

Dodge Durango reports its best total Q3 sales in 20 years; up 44% in total sales year over year

The brand announces in August that every Durango ordered will come standard with a HEMI V-8 engine

Dodge Durango earns top honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, ranking first in the upper midsize SUV segment

Dodge reveals the SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger lineup, with orders for the first model starting production this year; 2026 two-door High-output Scat Pack sells out to dealers in less than 24 hours

The 670-horsepower electric propulsion system in the world’s first and only electric muscle car, the Dodge Charger Daytona, earns 2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Award

FIAT brand:

FIAT sales grow 2% in Q3 year over year in total sales, driven by the Fiat 500e

SOURCE: Stellantis