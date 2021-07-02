FCA US reports Q2 2021 U.S. sales

Driven by strong consumer demand for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles, FCA US LLC reported a 32% increase in second-quarter sales over the same time period a year earlier

Driven by strong consumer demand for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles, FCA US LLC reported a 32% increase in second-quarter sales over the same time period a year earlier. Retail sales rose 27% for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 12% of total sales.

“The recovering U.S. economy and continued strong demand for our products drove unprecedented results,” U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. “We continue to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry.”

The Jeep brand continues its trailblazing performance, recording a 19% increase in total sales year-over-year, and its second best ever second quarter for U.S. retail sales. Wrangler recorded its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, while Gladiator posted its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, as well as U.S. total sales with 29,962 vehicles.

The Jeep lineup continues to grow. Since the full launch of the Wrangler 4xe earlier this year, it quickly became the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the marketplace. In June, the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee, began making its way to dealerships. An all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and its 4xe electrified version is scheduled to debut later in 2021.

The Ram brand was also a bright spot during the quarter, delivering 187,750 total sales, a 47% increase on a year-over-year basis. Ram pickup trucks rose 40%, while the Ram ProMaster Van and ProMaster City drove 129% and 132% increases in total sales, respectively, over the prior year.

Powered by Challenger, Charger and Durango, Dodge brand total sales rose 42% year-over year. Separately, total sales of Challenger rose 52%, Charger rose 95%, and Durango rose 53%. The second quarter was also the best ever quarter for total sales of the Challenger Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack, and the best retail second quarter for Durango since 2005. The Brotherhood of Muscle will grow stronger on Saturday, August 14, as thousands of automotive enthusiasts attend this year’s ultimate car festival of legal street racing, Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

Total sales of the Chrysler brand increased 36% to 18,900 vehicles compared to Q2 of last year, driven by the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica Hybrid, the minivan segment’s first-ever hybrid vehicle and the only plug-in hybrid minivan, also recorded its best ever second quarter total sales.

As Alfa Romeo celebrates its 111th anniversary, the brand marked yet another reason to celebrate as its second-quarter U.S. total sales rose 34% over Q2 of the prior year. The Stelvio SUV increased 38%, the Giulia sedan increased 31% and the Alfa 4C increased 8%.

