FCA US reports May 2018 sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 214,294 vehicles in May 2018, an 11 percent increase compared with sales of 193,040 vehicles in May 2017.

U.S. retail sales for the month rose 10 percent to 167,785, making it the highest month of retail sales since July 2005 when 219,045 vehicles were sold. It was also the best May since 2004. Retail sales accounted for 78 percent of total sales. Fleet sales accounted for 22 percent of total sales, a slight uptick from 21 percent for May 2017.

Jeep ® Brand

Jeep brand total sales rose 29 percent to 97,287 vehicles, making it the best May in the company’s history. Driving the brand was the Jeep Wrangler as total sales rose 26 percent to 25,102 vehicles. The results marked the best May ever. Meanwhile, Jeep Compass total sales rose to 17,327 vehicles, making it the best month of sales ever.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand total sales rose 2 percent to 51,884 vehicles compared with the previous year. Ram Light Duty retail sales rose 18 percent in May to 27,011 vehicles.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales declined 18 percent in May to 14,724 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand total sales rose 4 percent to 46,581. The Dodge Journey notched a new May record as monthly sales increased 37 percent to 10,966 vehicles.

FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 46 percent to 1,441 vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 2,377 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Giulia led the brand with 1,175 sales, followed by Stelvio at 1,183 sales.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.