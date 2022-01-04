FCA US reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 sales results

2021 retail sales remained flat year over year; total U.S. sales decline 2%

FCA US LLC had sales of 411,513 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,777,394 vehicles for 2021 as its dealer network continues its flexibility in offsetting market conditions caused by the chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 18% while full-year results decreased 2%. Retail sales were flat for the calendar year. Despite strong fleet demand/orders, prioritizing retail customer orders given supply constraints led to a fleet decrease of 8% in the fourth quarter and 13% year over year.

“2021 had unique challenges driven by the various supply chain issues, but our dealers didn’t let that slow them down, and we’re proud of their sales performance,” said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. “As we head into the new year, demand for our vehicles continues to be strong and our inventory is improving. We anticipate a continuation of the robust demand and sales volumes into 2022 with our existing and new products, which are backed up by the industry accolades across our brand portfolio, including the Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Ram 1500 and the new Jeep® Grand Cherokee.”

The Ram Truck brand recorded 4% growth in total sales for 2021. The brand’s pickups were up 1% in total sales year over year. Additionally, the brand’s total commercial shipments increased a combined 38% versus the 2020 calendar year. The brand also recorded its best total sales year ever for Promaster Van at 63,361 vehicles, up 25% versus the previous calendar year.

Jeep brand’s retail sales were up 1% year over year. The brand was led by the impressive growth of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Gladiator. Total U.S. quarterly sales for the Grand Cherokee rose 31% with a total sales increase of 26% for the calendar year. 2021 was the best sales year in total and retail sales for the Grand Cherokee in 21 years (since 2000).

Additionally, Jeep Gladiator recorded its best ever year in total and retail sales in 2021. Total U.S. sales of the Gladiator increased 16% to 89,712 vehicles in 2021. The Jeep Wrangler also saw its total sales rise 2% to 204,610 vehicles. The Wrangler recorded its best retail sales year since 2018. The Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, went on sale earlier this year, representing the brand’s start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.

The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum in their first full quarter of sales, selling 7,892 vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Chrysler brand’s total year sales increased 4% year over year, with record fourth-quarter results for the Chrysler Pacifica, increasing 5% over the same quarter last year. Additionally, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recorded its best total fourth-quarter and full-year results. Chrysler brand is preparing for a major event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, with the unveiling of the Chrysler Airflow Concept and a preview of the brand’s transformation strategy.

Sales of the Dodge Durango increased 14% year over year; Challenger total sales rose 3% and Charger total sales rose 1% in 2021.The Dodge brand also placed first among mass-market brands in the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study™, the only domestic brand ever to place first two years in a row.

SOURCE: Stellantis