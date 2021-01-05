FCA US reports fourth quarter and full-year 2020 sales results

FCA US LLC sold 499,431 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,820,636 vehicles for 2020 as a resilient dealer network offset much of the decline in fleet sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail sales for the quarter rose 1% due in large part to the Jeep®, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands. Separately, Ram also had its best month of retail sales in December since the brand first launched in 2010.

The Jeep Gladiator once again reported a year-over-year increase for the quarter as total sales rose 23% to 20,552 vehicles. Gladiator sales for the year increased 94% to 77,542 vehicles. Alfa Romeo also finished out 2020 with quarterly total sales of 6,093 vehicles, an increase of 23% and full-year sales of 18,586, a 2% increase over the previous year.

Overall, total U.S. sales for the quarter declined 8% while full-year sales were down 17%. Most of the decline came from the sharp drop in fleet orders, specifically rental car companies, which continue to grapple with the reduction in business travelers due to the pandemic.

“The work undertaken by our dealers was nothing less than heroic given the challenges they faced this year,” U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. “The fourth quarter provided a strong springboard heading into 2021. Looking ahead, we anticipate an exciting year that will include a variety of new vehicles. Just in the first quarter alone, we will be offering the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the refreshed Dodge Durango and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica.”

Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX began in December at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. That same month, the TRX was named the winner of the Motor Trend Truck of the Year® competition, marking the third consecutive year the Ram brand captured the coveted award. Ram 1500 won in 2019 and Ram Heavy Duty took top honors for 2020.

Production of the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes, started in December at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio.

“The economic indicators are pointing in the right direction for the start of 2021,” Kommor said. “Gas prices remain low; housing remains strong and consumers have access to credit.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: FCA