FCA US reports February 2018 sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 165,903 vehicles in February 2018, a 1 percent decrease compared with sales in February 2017 of 168,326 vehicles.

Overall sales were bolstered by the Jeep® brand which posted a 12 percent total sales increase. The Jeep brand also reported the best ever February retail sales of 61,122 vehicles.

Meanwhile, fleet sales for the month fell by 3 percent compared with February 2017. Fleet accounted for 26 percent of total sales.

Jeep Brand

Jeep brand total sales increased 12 percent in February to 70,020 vehicles The Jeep Renegade and Jeep Wrangler led the portfolio by reporting their best February sales ever. Wrangler sales increased 17 percent to 15,936 vehicles while Renegade rose 4 percent to 8,249 vehicles.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales fell 14 percent to 36,737 vehicles compared with the previous year. Ram fleet sales were cut by 44 percent compared with the prior year. Ram Light Duty pickup retail sales increased 8 percent to 20,384 vehicles. The new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck is slated to begin production by the end of March in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales declined 3 percent in February to 16,150 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted a 27 percent sales increase to 11,482 vehicles.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand total sales fell 8 percent to 40,187 vehicles. Sales of the Dodge Charger rose 9 percent to 7,568 vehicles.

FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 42 percent to 1,241 vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,568 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Giulia led the brand with 853 sales followed by Stelvio at 695.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.