FCA US reports August 2017 sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 176,033 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in August 2016 (196,805 units).

In August, retail sales of 140,379 units were down 7 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 80 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 35,654 units were down, as expected, 23 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in August fleet sales came from the Jeep® brand, which reduced its fleet sales number by 66 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 20 percent of total August sales.

Six FCA US vehicles recorded their best August sales ever, including the Dodge Challenger and Chrysler Pacifica. The Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade, Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City also posted their best ever August sales. The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler turned in double-digit percentage increases in August, compared with the same month a year ago. The Dodge Grand Caravan posted a 62 percent year-over-year sales increase for its best August sales since 2004.

Dodge Brand

The Dodge Challenger recorded its best ever August sales. Challenger sales were up 19 percent, its third record sales month this year. Dodge Charger sales increased 11 percent compared with the same month in 2016. The Charger had its best August sales since 2006. Sales of the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan were up 62 percent, its best August sales since 2004.

Jeep® Brand

The Jeep Compass and Jeep Renegade each recorded their best ever August sales. Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most-awarded SUV ever – were up 28 percent for its best August sales since the year 2000. For the seventh-consecutive year, the Grand Cherokee last month won AutoPacific’s Ideal Vehicle Award (IVA) for the mid-size SUV segment. The Jeep Wrangler posted a 10 percent year-over-year sales gain.

Ram Truck Brand

The Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City each turned in their best August sales ever. ProMaster sales were up 45 percent year over year, while ProMaster City sales increased 14 percent. With the start of 2018 model-year production, the Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck will offer a segment-dominating 930 lb.-ft. of torque and the exclusive ability to tow 30,000 lbs. with a fifth-wheel hitch.

FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 500L were up 8 percent in August, compared with the same month in 2016. The 500L expands the Cinquecento’s appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five, engaging driving dynamics and a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, all wrapped in contemporary Italian design.

Chrysler Brand

Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica – the most-awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – were up 2 percent in August for its best August since launch last year. The Pacifica bested the competition last month by winning AutoPacific’s Ideal Vehicle Award for the minivan segment.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,140 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago as the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio begins to arrive at U.S. dealerships.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales.

FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the seventh-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FCAU” and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol “FCA.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.