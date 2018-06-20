FCA US quality improvement outpaces industry average for third consecutive year

FCA US LLC improved its initial quality at a faster rate than the industry average for the third consecutive year in J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. Initial Quality StudySM (IQS).

Jeep ® led all FCA US brands in initial quality improvement with more than a 10 percent growth in the brand’s initial quality score from last year’s study. Ram placed in the top 10 among all brands for the second consecutive year.

“We are pleased to see that the Company’s initial quality improvement has outpaced the industry average for three straight years,” said Scott Garberding, Head of Quality, FCA. “We have continued to improve and we have more work to do. We are highly focused on satisfying our customers by continuing to bring new technologies and products to market, with improved quality and reliability.”

Two FCA US vehicles placed in the top three of their respective segments for initial quality with the Dodge Grand Caravan ranked highest among Minivans and the Chrysler 300 third among Large Cars.

IQS is based on responses from more than 75,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2018 model-year vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study asks customers to identify issues with their vehicles’ design, as well as defects.

The IQS study, now in its 32nd year, is based on a 233-question survey conducted between February and May 2018.

