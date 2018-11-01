FCA US October 2018 sales rise 16 percent

FCA US LLC today reported U.S. sales of 177,391 vehicles in October, a 16 percent increase compared with sales in October 2017 of 153,373 vehicles.

Sales were driven by the Jeep®, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Alfa Romeo brands, which all posted increases over the same period a year ago. Dodge led the group with a 38 percent increase in sales.

Retail sales in October totaled 141,200 vehicles. Fleet sales were 36,191 vehicles and accounted for 20 percent of total sales.

Jeep® Brand

Jeep brand sales rose 9 percent to 72,800 vehicles. Jeep Wrangler sales of 13,318 vehicles pushed the calendar-year-to-date totals to 204,269 vehicles. The results eclipse the 2015 CYTD record of 172,887 vehicles. Wrangler has now surpassed the full-year record of 202,266 vehicles set in 2015.

Ram Brand

Ram brand sales rose 14 percent to 54,542 vehicles, a historic high for October. It was also the eighth-straight month of record retail sales since the brand launched in 2009. Retail sales increased 12 percent to 42,138 vehicles. The Ram 1500 drove the performance as retail sales climbed 20 percent to 28,459 vehicles for a new October record.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales rose 44 percent to 1,737 vehicles. Stelvio accounted for the majority of those sales with 902 vehicles sold.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand sales jumped 38 percent to 33,872. The brand was driven by Challenger sales, which totaled 5,225 vehicles.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand sales rose 21 percent to 13,289 vehicles as Pacifica sales increased 22 percent to 9,277 vehicles. The total set a new October record for Pacifica.

FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 35 percent to 1,151 vehicles.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

