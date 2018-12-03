FCA US November 2018 sales rise 17 percent

FCA US LLC today reported U.S. sales of 181,310 in November, a 17 percent increase compared with sales in November 2017 of 154,919 vehicles.

Sales were driven by the Jeep® and Ram brands which set a variety of records in total, retail and nameplate sales. Ram led FCA US brands with a 44 percent increase in vehicle sales.

FCA US retail sales in November rose 6 percent to 136,704 vehicles. It was the highest November retail sales since 2001 when sales reached 155,706 vehicles. Fleet sales totaled 44,606 vehicles.

“Our dealers saw steady customer traffic throughout the month and especially during the Thanksgiving weekend,” Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. “We were also honored when Motor Trend named the Jeep Wrangler as the 2019 SUV of the Year and the Ram 1500 as the 2019 Truck of the Year. The awards underscore the hard work our dealers and employees have done to make both of these vehicles a success.”

Jeep® Brand

Jeep brand sales rose 12 percent to 73,784 vehicles. Jeep retail sales increased 4 percent to 65,588, marking a new record. The previous record was November 2017 when sales reached 63,206 vehicles.

This is the seventh-straight month Jeep retail sales have set a new record.

The Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass all delivered new total sales records for the month. Wrangler hit 15,963 vehicles while Cherokee rose 23 percent to 20,296 vehicles. The previous November records for both the Wrangler and Cherokee were in 2015 when Wrangler sales hit 13,948 vehicles and Cherokee sales reached 18,218. Compass sales increased 25 percent to 11,665, eclipsing the previous November record of 9,368 vehicles in 2017.

Ram Brand

Ram brand sales rose 44 percent to a November record 57,970 vehicles. The previous record was 42,511 vehicles in November 2016. The Ram 1500 drove the performance as total sales climbed 59 percent to 37,637 vehicles for a new November record. The Ram 1500 and Ram brand also delivered record retail sales for November.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales rose 36 percent to 1,957 vehicles. The Stelvio SUV accounted for the majority of those sales with 1,034 vehicles sold.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand sales jumped 15 percent to 33,196. The brand was driven by Challenger sales, which rose 30 percent.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand sales fell 21 percent to 13,094 vehicles.

FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 24 percent to 1,309 vehicles.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

SOURCE: FCA