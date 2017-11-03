FCA US hosts second advancing safety through data conference

FCA US LLC hosted the Second Advancing Safety Through Data Conference on Nov. 2, providing an opportunity for 17 major global automakers, including FCA US, to discuss, learn about and share current approaches on proactively and systematically analyzing data.

More than 100 automotive professionals, representing the world’s major automakers, participated in a full-day industry conference at The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan.

“Our industry continues to make powerful strides and considerable advancements in vehicle safety, but there is still a sizeable opportunity for improvement and that really begins with all of us collaborating on safety because it’s simply a non-competitive issue and the right thing to do for our customers,” said Mark Chernoby, Chief Technical Compliance Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. “Conferences like this one are a step in the right direction as we move forward on vehicle safety together as an industry.”

Representatives from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the National Safety Council (NSC) also were in attendance.

In addition to this conference, FCA US hosted a “Vehicle Safety Training Best Practices Workshop” on Dec. 6, 2016, the “First Automotive Safety Recall Best Practices Summit” on May 24-25, 2016, and co-hosted both the “Inaugural Advancing Safety through Data Conference” on Oct. 6, 2016, as well as the “Second Automotive Safety Recall Best Practices Summit” on the Torrance, California, campus of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. on Nov. 17-18, 2016.

FCA US organized the industry conference as part of the Company’s continued commitment to a proactive vehicle safety culture.

