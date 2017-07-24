FCA US extends Officer Protection Package to 2018 Dodge Charger Pursuit

FCA US LLC has enhanced the capabilities of its Officer Protection Package and has extended the program to 2018 Dodge Charger Pursuit law enforcement vehicles.

The Officer Protection Package is designed to increase an officer’s situational awareness when parked and working inside the Charger Pursuit.

“The Officer Protection Package is the result of our continued focus on officer safety in our Charger Pursuit,” said Jeff Kommor, Vice President – U.S. Sales Operations, Fleet and Small Business Sales. “With critical input and guidance from our Police Advisory Board, we have enhanced the technology’s capabilities for the 2018 model year with additional sensors to provide officers with an expanded field of protection.”

First offered by FCA US and InterMotive Inc. on the 2017 Charger Pursuit, the Officer Protection Package will continue to be available at no cost to U.S. law enforcement agencies in the 2018 model year.

The Officer Protection Package uses InterMotive’s Surveillance Mode Module™ with FCA’s Fleet Safety Group technology – ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and Rear Cross Path detection – to alert officers when movement at the rear of the vehicle is detected.

The Rear Cross Path detection is new to the package for the 2018 model year. This system warns drivers of lateral traffic when backing out of parking spaces. When InterMotive’s module is activated – by simply pressing the Aux 1 button on the steering wheel – these additional sensors will be turned on, significantly increasing the area monitored and providing additional security for the officer.

If and when the sensors detect motion, a chime will sound to alert the officer of potential danger in the area. The officer can immediately see what is behind the vehicle via the camera monitor. At the discretion of the law enforcement agency, the tripped sensors can initiate any or all of the following: a signal for the doors to lock, front windows to roll up, reverse lights to turn on and tail lights to flash, all automatically, giving the officer a few extra seconds to react to the situation.

The Officer Protection Package, provided by FCA US and InterMotive and easily installed (plug and play) by the law enforcement agency, is available effective immediately on all 2018 Charger Pursuit U.S. orders.

