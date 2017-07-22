FCA Statement: Software Update

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 7,802 cars in the U.S. to update their transmission software.

The update will resolve a condition in which drivers may erroneously believe their vehicles are in “park” because their shifters and instrumentation may so indicate.

Should drivers then exit their vehicles without setting their parking brakes or ensuring their engines are turned off, as recommended, the vehicles may roll.

The Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. This action, the model subject to recall, and the model’s shifter, are unrelated to any previous FCA US campaign.

The vehicles affected by this campaign are equipped with software that automatically shifts them into “park” when their ignitions are turned off. If the vehicles fail to achieve “park,” a warning chime will be activated, along with this message in the instrument cluster: “Service Trans … Press Brake When Stopped … Key Off Engine to Engage Park.”

In such circumstances, consistent with FCA US owner’s manuals, customers may exit safely.

The new software will better enable drivers to engage “park.” The campaign is limited to certain 2017 Dodge Challengers equipped with automatic transmissions and 5.7-liter V-8 engines.

An estimated 390 vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada, as will an estimated 119 vehicles outside the NAFTA region.

Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service, which will be performed free of charge. Customers with questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.

