FCA Statement: Seat Belt

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 47,927 minivans in the U.S. to realign certain seat-belt buckles.

During testing, it was observed that an outboard seat-belt buckle in the second row could become inadvertently unlatched when the vehicle is subjected to extreme handling maneuvers. This occurred when the buckle’s release button contacted that of an adjacent occupant’s buckle.

FCA US is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints.

Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available. Until then, they are urged to avoid using the second-row center seat in conjunction with the other second-row positions.

The recall is limited to vehicles equipped with optional eight-passenger seating. Affected are certain 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

Also subject to the campaign are an estimated 1,908 vehicles in Canada.

Customers with questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.