FCA Statement: Fuel-supply tube

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 48,990 SUVs in the U.S. to inspect and replace, as needed, a fuel-supply line.

A Company investigation discovered a batch of fuel-supply tubes may have connectors that were incorrectly fitted. If so, they may leak, creating a potential fire risk.

FCA US is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

The campaign is limited to certain 2018 Jeep Cherokee SUVs equipped with 2.4-liter engines. The refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee is unaffected.

Service will be provided free of charge. Affected customers will be advised next week to schedule appointments with their dealers.

Customers with additional concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.

Additional vehicles are being recalled in Canada (est. 1,666) and certain markets outside the NAFTA region (est. 674).

