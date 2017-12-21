FCA: After Spain, France, Germany and the UK – Leasys arrives in Belgium

The international expansion of the Contract Hire company of FCA Bank continues

Turin (Italy), 20th December 2017 – The internationalisation of Leasys SpA, the Contract Hire company of FCA Bank, continues with the presence, as of today, in Belgium, with a new branch of the Italian Holding.

After entering Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, Leasys therefore takes up the announced expansion program abroad, arriving in a market that is mature in the leasing sector but still has significant growth prospects for Contract Hire, especially with regards to small and medium-sized enterprises and the private customers target.

A market where Leasys will be able to measure itself immediately thanks to the variety and flexibility of its mobility solutions, which have already met the favor of new foreign customers, generating volumes up more than 20% in the countries where Leasys has arrived in 2017. In Italy, Leasys records an increase of about 5% of hired cars compared to 2016 – the record year with over 54 thousand vehicles delivered – and it is growing particularly in the segment of professionists and private individuals, demonstrating how private customers agree to evaluate Contract Hire when the proposal is clear, convenient and easily accessible. Overall, Leasys now operates a fleet of about 200,000 units (cars and commercial vehicles).

Leasys success is based on efficiency and innovative services thanks to digital technologies – a strategic asset in which Leasys continues to invest – and draws strength from the renewed range of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) products. Today Leasys is able to respond to the most diverse mobility needs with Jeep Compass, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia, Fiat Tipo and Fiat 500, the latter capable of persuading even the Millennials, who hire it on Amazon.

Moreover, internationalisation is part of the broader growth and diversification strategy of the FCA Bank Group, which aims to increase its market share by proposing FCA models more effectively at European level to the fleet and private markets. With the expansion of the reference markets, Leasys will be increasingly competitive and able to best meet the needs of its local and international customers: the goal is to become one of the top five European Contract Hire players within the next three years.

In Belgium, too, Leasys will “export” its flagship product in the last year – Be Free and Be Free Pro for SMEs and professionals – already the star of the launch campaign for Leasys operations in Spain, France.

At the helm of Leasys Belgium is Danny Meulenberghs, under coordination by Jean-luc Mas, General Manager of FCA Bank Group in Belgium.

