FCA reports record first quarter: Adjusted EBIT up 5% at €1.6 billion, margin up 50 bps to 6.0%, Adjusted Net Profit and Net Profit up 55% and 59%, respectively, to €1.0 billion. Net Industrial Debt reduced by €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion. Full-year guidance is confirmed.

Worldwide combined shipments (1) of 1,204 thousand units, up 5%, primarily due to growth in NAFTA and LATAM and worldwide Jeep shipments up 37%

of 1,204 thousand units, up 5%, primarily due to growth in NAFTA and LATAM and worldwide Jeep shipments up 37% Net revenues of €27.0 billion, down 2% due to negative foreign exchange translation (up 9% at constant exchange rates, or CER)

Adjusted EBIT of €1,611 million, up 19% at CER, with Group margin improved 50 bps at 6.0%

Adjusted net profit of €1,038 million, up 55% (up 78% at CER); Net profit of €1,021 million, up 59% (up 83% at CER), with lower financial charges and income tax expense

Net industrial debt of €1.3 billion, reduced by €1.1 billion from year-end 2017

All-new Ram 1500 launched at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (Michigan), completing the initial phase of the NAFTA capacity realignment plan

S&P raised FCA’s credit rating to “BB+” and affirmed FCA’s outlook as positive, Moody’s raised FCA’s credit rating to “Ba2”

FCA Board of Directors authorized management to develop and implement a plan to spin off the Magneti Marelli business

