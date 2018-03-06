FCA Offers In-car Apple Experience With Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio

FCA today announced it will offer consumers in the U.S. an incredible Apple experience in their cars starting May 1, 2018, which includes up to six months free of Apple Music* with the purchase of any new Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® or Ram vehicle with standard CarPlay support. The yearlong initiative runs from May 1, 2018, through April 30, 2019.

FCA customers will be able to enjoy Apple Music’s catalog of 45 million songs and listen with premium BeatsAudio sound, giving drivers the ultimate road trip playlist. With CarPlay, FCA customers can make calls, send and receive messages, play audiobooks and podcasts, get directions optimized for traffic conditions and more.

This offer will be available with the purchase of any new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or FIAT models equipped with CarPlay support and BeatsAudio, during the program period (05/01/2018 through 04/30/2019).

*New Apple Music subscribers will receive six months free. Buyers already subscribed to Apple Music will receive three months free.

