FCA North American plant restart schedule

Full-time FCA employees at work – week of June 1, 2020:
U.S.: 85% (28,310 of 33,350)
Canada: 99% (7,785 of 7,890)
Mexico: 88% (12,050 of 13,700)
TOTAL: 88% (48,145 of 54,940)
|Plant/Shift Pattern
|May 18
|May 19
|May 25
|May 26
|June 1
|June 8
|June 15
|Jefferson North Assembly Plant (3-2-120)
|1
|2
|3 crews
|Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (3-2-120)
|1
|2
|3 crews
|Toledo Assembly Complex (2 shifts)
|1
|2
|Warren Truck Assembly Plant (2 shifts)
|1
|2
|Belvidere Assembly Plant (2 shifts)
|1
|2
|Brampton Assembly Plant (2 shifts)
|1
|2
|Windsor Assembly Plant (3 shifts)
|1
|2
|3
|Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant (3 shifts)
|1
|2
|3
|Saltillo Van Assembly Plant (2 shifts)
|1
|2
|Toluca Assembly Plant (2 shifts)
|1
|2
SOURCE: FCA