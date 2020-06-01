FCA North American plant restart schedule

   June 1st, 2020

Full-time FCA employees at work – week of June 1, 2020:

U.S.: 85% (28,310 of 33,350)
Canada: 99% (7,785 of 7,890)
Mexico: 88% (12,050 of 13,700)
TOTAL: 88% (48,145 of 54,940)

Plant/Shift Pattern May 18 May 19 May 25 May 26 June 1 June 8 June 15
Jefferson North Assembly Plant (3-2-120) 1 2 3 crews
Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (3-2-120) 1 2 3 crews
Toledo Assembly Complex (2 shifts) 1 2
Warren Truck Assembly Plant (2 shifts) 1 2
Belvidere Assembly Plant (2 shifts) 1 2
Brampton Assembly Plant (2 shifts) 1 2
Windsor Assembly Plant (3 shifts) 1 2 3
Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant (3 shifts) 1 2 3
Saltillo Van Assembly Plant (2 shifts) 1 2
Toluca Assembly Plant (2 shifts) 1 2

 

SOURCE: FCA

