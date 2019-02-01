FCA México reports 2019 January sales

In January, FCA México recorded sales of 6,712 units.

“We started the year on the right path, 2019 Ram 1500 was named North American Truck of the Year; achieving the “Triple Crown” and confirming that it is the best pickup in its segment,” said Bruno Cattori, President & CEO of FCA México. “During the North American International Auto Show, the all-new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 was launched, becoming a benchmark in its segment for its capabilities, technology and safety. This vehicle is proudly built in our Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant.”

Dodge

Dodge sold 1,836 units. Dodge Attitude continues as sales leader of the brand, with 1,411 units sold. Dodge Journey sold 193 units.

Currently, Dodge has the most powerful muscle car family in the automotive industry. Last month, we launched 2019 Dodge Challenger, a range of four unique vehicles: Challenger GT Dual Stripes, Challenger Scat Pack, Challenger SRT Hellcat and Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody (increased its power 10hp reaching 717hp with a V-8 HEMI® Supercharged 6.2 lt. engine).

Ram

Ram brand sold 1,561 units.

In the Ram Commercial Division, Ram 700 sold 762 units, while Ram ProMaster Rapid placed in the Mexican market 382 units; both remain as sales leaders in their segments.

Last month, during the North American International Auto Show, the 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty was launched, becoming a benchmark in its segment in towing, performance, capability, technology and luxury.

In January, the new 2019 Ram 1500 achieved the “Triple Crown” by winning the three most important awards for pickups: “2019 Pickup of th Year” by Motor Trend, “Truck of Texas” by TAWA and “North American Truck of the Year.” Also, Ram 1500 was named to Car and Driver’s “10Best Trucks and SUVs” list and won Best Pickup Truck of the Year by Cars.com for 2019.

Jeep®

Jeep continues its positive streak by registering sales of 950 units. Jeep Cherokee sales rose 57 percent versus prior year. Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee sales increased 6 percent and 2 percent, respectively, versus January 2018.

Last month, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, the most capable SUV ever, was named FOUR WHEELER “2019 SUV of the Year.”

FIAT

FIAT sold 873 units.

Fiat Palio Adventure and Fiat Ducato achieved a new record, best January sales in their history, with an increase of 21 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Another vehicle with important sales growth was Fiat 500L. This vehicle has made its way in the Mexican market due to its interior space, perfect visibility range, unique style and dynamic behavior.

Fiat Mobi and Fiat UNO sold 377 units and 349 units, respectively.

Chrysler

Chrysler sold 48 units. Last month, for the third year in a row, Chrysler Pacifica was part of Car and Driver’s 10Best Trucks and SUVs List. Also, for second consecutive year, it was named “Family Car of the Year” by Cars.com.

Alfa Romeo

In January, Alfa Romeo recorded sales of 7 units. Passion, unique Italian style and first-class engineering are common features in all Alfa Romeo vehicles. Its history has reached a new era with the launches of Giulia and Stelvio.

Last month, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio were recognized as best vehicles in their respective categories by What Car?.

SOURCE: FCA