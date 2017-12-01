FCA México reported sales of 8,488 units.

“Last month, we had important launches,” said Bruno Cattori, President & CEO of FCA México. “At the Los Angeles Auto Show, we launched the all-new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable, luxurious and technologically advanced Wrangler ever made. We also launched the all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, the most capable three-row SUV in its class and we opened two dealerships in Coahuila.”

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo, the iconic Italian brand, sold 13 units. Last month, the brand launched the Maxima Qualitá Elite program, in which each customer can extend with preferential cost its Alfa Romeo guarantee for one or two years with no mileage limit, becoming a unique program in the Premium market.

The most awarded sedan of 2017, Alfa Romeo Giulia obtained two new awards: 2018 Car of the Year® by Motor Trend and Car and Driver named it in its annual “10 Best Cars” list for 2018.

Last month, Alfa Romeo announced its return to Formula 1 after more than 30 years away from the sport.

Chrysler

Chrysler reported sales of 59 units. Last month, Chrysler 300 was the winner of the Large Car segment in Edmunds’ Most Wanted awards.

Dodge

Dodge reported sales of 2,514 units. Dodge Attitude, the brand´s sales leader, placed 1,507 units. Dodge Journey and Dodge Grand Caravan, benchmarks of people movers, had sales of 391 units and 149 units, respectively, while Dodge Neon sold 288 units.

In order to continue offering a more complete portfolio, Dodge brand introduced the Dodge Challenger 2018 T/A Special Edition. This vehicle offers, for the first time, control and sportiness of a six-speed manual transmission. In addition, Dodge introduced the new Durango R/T 2018, the seven-passenger SUV with the best performance. Durango has been a benchmark in high performance and one of the best value vehicles in its class.

FIAT

FIAT sold 903 units, up 17 percent versus 2016. Fiat Mobi and Fiat Uno sold 451 units and 327 units, respectively. Both vehicles incorporated in their 2018 models the LIVE ON system, a new technology that makes the Smartphone the center of connectivity experience, GPS navigation and multimedia for the vehicle. Fiat Ducato sales increased 38 percent versus prior year.

Jeep

Jeep sales were 1,395 units. Jeep Renegade, the brand’s entry vehicle, achieved sales of 537 units. The iconic Jeep Wrangler recorded its best sales month of the year with 290 units. Jeep Grand Cherokee continued as leader of the large SUV segment with 348 units sold. Jeep Compass, which combines design and advanced technology without compromising its excellent off-road performance, sold 197 units.

Last month, the brand had two important launches. First, Grand Cherokee celebrated its first 25 years in the market, introducing the 25th Anniversary Sterling Special Edition. This vehicle combines luxury, technology and design details that pay tribute to the first Grand Cherokee edition launched in 1992. Also, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler was launched, becoming the most capable, luxurious and technologically advanced Wrangler ever made.

Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors achieved sales of 1,482 units. Sales were driven by Mitsubishi Mirage, which sold 669 units, up 6 percent versus 2016, and L200, which recorded sales of 652 units, up 7 percent versus prior year; both recorded best November sales in their histories. Last month, we introduced the all-new 2018 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, with the biggest equipment in its history, state-of-the-art and imposing design.

Ram

Ram brand sales were of 2,122 units. Ram 700 continued as top leader of the compact pickup segment. In the same way, Ram ProMaster Rapid, in less than a year since its launch, has become the best-selling compact commercial van in Mexico.

Last month, with maximum equipment and comfort, Ram México introduced Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Limited Tungsten Edition 2018, incorporating into its portfolio the new 6.4lt. HEMI® engine. Making this vehicle the most luxurious and powerful pickup in its class.