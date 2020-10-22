FCA Mexico: Ram 1500 Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition 2021

Ram pays homage to the luxury of the Southwest with the launch of the new Ram 1500 Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition 2021. This Ram 1500 Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition joins the range and raises the bar in the market of luxury pickups.

“The 2021 Ram 1500 Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is the culmination of the Stetson aesthetic and 10 years as an independent Ram brand building the best pickups in a vehicle that boasts the best combination of capability, luxury and refinement,” said Mike. Koval Jr, responsible for the Ram brand. “Pickup buyers, in today’s rarefied environment, expect the highest quality materials and the Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is one more example of how we at Ram offer the most luxurious pickups in the industry.”

Equipped with premium materials, the Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition incorporates aesthetic features and iconic elements already seen in previous Longhorn versions, such as the antique pocket watch, handmade cowboy boots or a rider’s saddle. Other high-quality materials like real wood, metal and leather combine to provide a level of luxury only seen in a Ram pickup.

The Ram 1500 Longhorn versions are distinguished from the exterior by a grille that surrounds the Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS) by LEDs, with chrome surround and grille. The fender, tow hooks and running boards come standard. It features a Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition emblem, the multi-function liftgate and 20-inch wheels are offered in various finishes.

Inside, the Ram 1500 Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition features such unique features as a leather-wrapped instrument panel, suede-trimmed door panels, and leather seat pads with Laser Filigree laser-cut filigree accents that underline the southwestern style. Other unique details such as the Mountain Brown interior with liquid graphite and forged aluminum accents, the graphic and the 10th Anniversary Edition emblem The watch frame, a gloss black Gloss Black center gear lever cap with a silver stripe, the metal pedal set, and the burnished zinc plate on the console cap to give it an antique feel give this model looks like a well worked and high quality product.

The Ram 1500 Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition 2021 will arrive in our country during the second quarter of 2021.

SOURCE: FCA North America