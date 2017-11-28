FCA: Leasys UK ambitions boosted by year-on-year growth

Leasys, the 2016 fastest growing UK contract hire company, has surged to 21st position in the FN50 2017 list of the nation’s biggest and most successful CH&L companies.

In 2016, the organisation, which is part of FCA Bank Group and represents the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Jeep and Fiat Professional brands, saw a huge 53% rise in its risk/funded fleet to almost 7,400 vehicles. This year it gained another 37% rise, taking it above the 10,000 vehicle mark for the first time.

The continuous growth is due to the success of Leasys’ contract hire offers and the rising popularity of FCA products including Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, the Jeep Renegade, Fiat Tipo and Fiat Fullback.

Roberto Bellavia, Head of Leasys UK says: “We identified that 20,000 would be our strategic growth aspiration. Given our performance today, we are on track to achieve that. In the long-term, we see our growth continuing by offering competitive and comprehensive mobility solutions through our dealer network. It would be fantastic to be inside the FN50 top 10.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.