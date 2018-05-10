FCA fleet and business cars out in force at fleet show 2018

An impressive line-up of more than 40 Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat, Abarth and Fiat Professional models were made available to test drive at this year’s Fleet Show, in an exciting programme brought together by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK’s Fleet and Business division.

The line-up, which included the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, new Jeep Compass, Abarth 124 Spider and Fiat Tipo, gave top fleet decision makers access to some of FCA UK’s most popular business cars. Other guests took the opportunity to join a professional driver for a thrilling fast lap around the famous Silverstone race track in high performance Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and 4C models.

Throughout the Fleet Show – a comprehensive one-day driving event for the UK’s fleet market – dedicated sales staff from FCA Fleet and Business discussed specific requirements and questions from hundreds of interested fleet customers and potential clients. The opportunity to join FCA’s Company Car Drivers Club was also offered.

Open to drivers of FCA products, or drivers of competitors’ cars obtained for business use, the club scheme offers the opportunity to fully understand and appreciate FCA products by participating in special test drive events such as Jeep off-road adventures and Alfa Romeo and Abarth track days.

FCA’s Contract Hire division, Leasys, was also present at the show networking with fleet decision makers and promoting its latest competitive Contract Hire offers.

“At FCA Fleet and Business we have taken great strides to develop, expand and enhance our corporate sales offering, and we wanted the opportunity to further interact with our end users, the fleet operators,” says Simon Wheeler, FCA Fleet Marketing Manager.

“This we managed to do at a very successful Fleet Show, where our entire team was available here to talk to, and fully understand, our customers’ needs. Fleet operators have also been able to try our cars and really put them to the test. I am delighted with the way in which this event has gone for FCA UK.”

