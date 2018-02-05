FCA debuts record five spots during Super Bowl LII telecast

FCA US LLC set the stage for the arrival of its three newest and highly anticipated vehicles — the all-new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler, the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 and the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee — on Sunday night during the Super Bowl LII telecast. The Company debuted a record five spots during the Big Game.

“The launches of the all-new Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500 and the new Jeep Cherokee represent the collective efforts of the men and women at FCA who instinctively recognize their responsibility to these authentic brands,” said Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive Officer, FCA. “These vehicles, and these commercials, reflect our continued commitment to each brand and serve as a validation to our actions to realign our industrial output in the United States to meet customer demand.”

Jeep Brand’s ‘Jeep Jurassic‘ (the 60-second spot aired during the third quarter):

The 60-second “Jurassic World” commercial pays homage to the iconic scene in “Jurassic Park,” in which Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) escapes danger while in the back of a Jeep Wrangler — as he is being chased by a rampaging Tyrannosaurus rex. The video is directed by “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow, who returns as co-writer and executive producer of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” arriving in U.S. theaters on June 22, 2018.

Jeep Brand’s ‘Anti-Manifesto ’ (the 30-second spot aired during the fourth quarter):

The 30-second “Anti-Manifesto” speaks of the endless automakers that make declarations or promises of what their brand or vehicles deliver, “A Manifesto.” The Jeep brand takes an approach that only it can unquestionably deliver while introducing the all-new 2018 Wrangler. The brand instead chooses to show the world that there is only one vehicle that needs no words to demonstrate the true meaning of “Manifesto.”

Jeep Brand’s ‘The Road ‘ (the 30-second spot aired during the second quarter):

The 30-second “The Road” spot introduces the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee — the most capable mid-size sport-utility vehicle — now boasting a new, authentic and more premium design, with superior on-road performance with unmatched Jeep 4×4 capability.

Ram Truck Brand’s ‘Built to Serve‘ (the 60-second spot aired during the second quarter):

The “Built to Serve” video supports a core belief of the Ram Truck brand, and Ram truck owners, that true greatness is achieved by helping others. It features the all-new 2019 Ram 1500.

The heart of the 60-second spot is a speech that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered exactly 50 years ago today, February 4, 1968, that illustrates this value perfectly. The Ram Truck brand believes in Dr. King’s notion that “everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” and Ram owners demonstrate this commitment every day in lending helping hands to their families, friends and communities. The spot is comprised of 26 powerful images of those serving others, with Dr. King’s commanding voice calling for all of us to serve.

Ram Truck Brand’s ‘Icelandic Vikings | We Will Rock You‘ (the 60-second post aired during the first quarter):

The 60-second “Icelandic Vikings | We Will Rock You” spot humorously pays tribute to the setting of this year’s big game, Minneapolis. The Ram Truck brand fittingly enlists the help of Icelandic Vikings, thought to be some of the first European settlers in Minnesota, to showcase the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Limited – a truck built to take on anything that comes its way.

