FCA: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid wins 2018 Best New Car Award from Good Housekeeping

The editors of Good Housekeeping, in partnership with Car and Driver, today named the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid a 2018 Best New Car award winner in the Hybrid category.

“As America’s first-ever and only hybrid minivan, it is by definition a one-of-a-kind, no-compromise family vehicle,” said Laurie Jennings, Deputy Editor & Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute. “Offering all the qualities of the well-received gas model, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid displays substantial real-world electric range for most driver’s daily commutes, great fuel economy when operating as a hybrid and plenty of room for families.”

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) worked with Car and Driver, the leading authority on all things automotive, to screen more than 100 new vehicles, narrowing it down to the top 25 for further scrutiny. After driving the year’s new vehicles on more than 3,000 miles of test tracks and open roads, engineers from the GHI Labs and consumer testers rated cars on safety, value, handling, design, comfort and technology.

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today’s families.

The Chrysler Pacifica lineup is expanding for 2018 with the addition of the S Appearance Package, which offers a customized, athletic look featuring black accents inside and out. The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, and upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For more information on Good Housekeeping’s 2018 Best New Car Awards, visit www.goodhousekeeping.com/carawards.

