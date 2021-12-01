FCA Capital France evolves into FCA Bank, the group’s new branch

From FCA Capital France to FCA Bank France, following the approach adopted with other subsidiaries in other countries, the company is turning into a branch of the Group

FCA Bank’s evolution in Europe continues, as the Banking Group announces the opening of its new branch in France, in Trappes. Following the transformation into branches of the subsidiaries in Poland, established in 2020, and Belgium, in 2018, the French branch will take over the activities of FCA Capital France and operate under the name “FCA Bank” and the corresponding new logo.

The new branches will enrich an increasingly extensive European banking network, adding an important piece to FCA Bank’s strategy of enhancing its competitiveness in the international market. Furthermore, this move will enable the Bank to make its organizational and customer management processes even more efficient

FCA Bank France will manage the credit activities in their different forms, in accordance with the principles of sound and prudent management typical of the banking business, while actively supporting the sales and marketing operations of the Group and its other automotive partners.

SOURCE: Stellantis